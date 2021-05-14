Fashion
Ivy Park designer Jerome LaMaar on what men should pack for a weekend getaway
Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and offers that we love. If you like them too and decide to buy through the links below, we may receive a commission. Prices and availability are subject to change.
Packing your bags for a weekend is never as easy as it looks, either you bring too many things or you forget the essentials.
In this episode of In The Knows The Guide, the male style expert Jovel Roystan chat with the stylist Jerome lamaar on the packing lists. LaMaar has their start works under Kimora Lee Simmons at Baby Phat and has since worked with major brands like Adidas, Calvin Klein and Uniqlo. They were the creative director and designer of the Beyoncs 2020 Ivy Park x Adidas collection and are currently the youngest administrator at the Bronx Museum of Art.
Roystan and the legendary fashion visionary discuss what guys should pack for a weekend getaway.
You don’t have to tidy up your entire closet, Roystan says. What you want to do is try to put everything in a pretty and stylish duffle.
LaMaar recommends having enough coins that you can actually spin over this weekend.
Creating a color palette will make it easier to mix and match the pieces. But you don’t have to give up comfort while you flex on the beach.
Think of flowing, more comfortable rooms that you won’t overheat in, Roystan says.
Fresh buttons, match sets, light laundry and Bermuda shorts should be a must see. LaMaar advises men to go out for simple white t-shirts and explore more colorful woven shirts.
Swimsuit should be something colorful and interesting that you can pair like a good woven shirt, a great cap and great jewelry, says LaMaar.
They suggest bringing a good scent with you because, if you don’t smell good, all of your vibe will disappear.
But there was one room that LaMaar couldn’t travel without, thanks to their father.
My father is a soldier, explains LaMaar. What I like about him is that he said that when you travel you better pack a blazer because you never know what to do with.
In The Know is now available on Apple News follow us here!
If you enjoyed reading this interview, check out other episodes of the Guide here.
More from In The Know:
Cyrus Veyssi breaks boundaries in queer and Persian spaces, one makeup at a time
You must check out the Phluid Projects Pride 2020 collection
This LGBTQIA + brand makes the most shameless t-shirts
Phluid Project Launches Fabric Masks To Celebrate Pride Month
The post office Ivy Park designer Jerome LaMaar on what men should pack for a weekend getaway appeared first on Aware.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]