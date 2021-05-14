Breezy nightgowns that pass for day dresses





Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the included links, we may earn a commission. If wearing a nightgown in public is wrong, I don’t want to be right. Have you seen the options available recently? These pretty little numbers deserve to see the light of day. With richer fabrics, flowy fits and airy silhouettes, the best nightgowns aren’t just for bedtime anymore. To create an outfit that won’t make you think twice before stepping out the front door, it’s best to pay attention to accessories. From a statement earring to a denim jacket off the shoulders, adding an extra level or two of interest will wake up this season’s must-have nap dress and elevate it to a sunny daytime dress in a hot minute. Take a look at some of our favorite sleepwear turned all over – wear them for some new dual-use favorites that will have you saying goodbye to those trusty yoga pants. Chloé Plume Small Floral Cotton Twill Nightdress

Why go for ragged sweatshirts when you can wear a nightgown all day instead? This floral version features a mid-length ruffle hem and delicate straps. Grab your trusty denim jacket to polish the look. Chloé Plume Small Floral Cotton Twill Nightdress

Cityscape Lounge Midi Dress

The lounge dress, our new favorite fashion trend, and it even has pockets. The adjustable straps will help wearers find the perfect fit in sizes XS to XL. Now find a more perfect look to (comfortably) take in the views on your next vacation – we challenge you. Cityscape Lounge Midi Dress

Short striped dress with ruffles

If it has pockets, it must be designed for hybrid nightwear, right? Tie a cardigan around your waist for a cool, effortless girlish style that pulls the waist and polishes the OOTD. Short striped dress with ruffles

Dress with three knots in white poplin

It’s not more windy than that, folks. A triple tie at the front paired with puffed sleeves and 100% cotton poplin (fully lined!), It’s a dream for the mildest summer days, especially when you always prefer a sleeve. Dress with three knots in white poplin

PrinStory Women’s Long Sleeve Short Sleeve Nightgown

This relaxed midi dress comes in sizes Small to XX-Large, comes in 23 different colors and patterns, and has pockets! Take a walk on the wild side with the colorful orange tie version or keep things prim with the white floral option. PrinStory Women’s Long Sleeve Short Sleeve Nightgown

HANRO Luxury Cotton Long Tank Dress

Accessorize this basic tank dress with an earring and chic flat sandals and you’ll get compliments all over town. The super soft Pima cotton midi dress is available in sizes X-Small to X-Large. HANRO Luxury Cotton Long Tank Dress

Nesli nap dress

It’s the OG of nightgowns turned summer dresses and it gives us a total Wendy vibe. If you haven’t heard of the Nap dress that single-handedly convinced women across the country to ditch yoga pants in favor of flowy sleepwear, let us introduce you.

