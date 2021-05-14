Busy, Busy Jenny B. – SMU Fashion Media Professor Jenny B. Davis Never Stops – SMU Daily Campus

Jenny B. Davis worked as a reporter for Where Chicago Magazine, the Chicago Sun-Times and the Chicago Tribune when the 2008 recession hit – a “total industry crash,” Davis said.

However, just like she does today, Davis has had a “million parallel crushes.”

She continued to work as a freelance writer and stylist, while managing her multiple side activities: a plus size lingerie brand, a baby clothing brand and a stationery store, called Byrd + Bleeker, which she bought from his friend.

Today Davis is SMU Fashion Media Professor, SMU Look Advisor, award-winning freelance writer, multiple business owner, lawyer and mother of two. Jenny B. Davis can certainly do it all.

“I love being on the move,” said Davis – an apt quote from the seemingly unstoppable force that is busy and busy Jenny B.

Although Davis now works as a highly regarded fashion media expert, she didn’t really start out in journalism or fashion.

After learning her love of travel as a German exchange student in 8th grade, Davis majored in German at Arizona State University, where her father also worked as a teacher. Davis then decided to attend law school at Southern Methodist University, which she hoped would lead her to a career in international business.

Early in her legal career, however, Davis quickly realized that it was not her passion for life and that she was simply pursuing law in the hopes of making some money.

“I practiced law and hated it. I was miserable and looking for another job and then I saw this magazine that was hiring, ”Davis said.

This magazine was Where Dallas, the largest travel magazine franchise in the world at the time, and they needed an employee who could meet deadlines. Davis had never written for a magazine, but as a lawyer Davis was quite familiar with working on deadlines.

“I came in like, ‘I might not know how to do this, but I can figure it all out and I always set a deadline.’ So she was like “You’re hired!” Davis said.

Davis loved to write about food and wine, but her editor then started a special occasions magazine and, in typical Davis fashion, she was on board. She learned to do photoshoots and became a stylist. After getting married, moving to Chicago, and having a family, Davis learned about a position in the fashion department at Where Chicago.

Davis had no intention of getting into the fashion media industry, but explained that she “always loved fashion. I have always followed him and have always been very involved in fashion and music as a fan. With his typical positive attitude, Davis said “okay!” I can cover the fashion! I can write on anything!

Fast forward to today.

In 2018, a best friend of Davis, who was a professor at Baylor University and wrote textbooks for Bloomsbury Publishing, knew the perfect person to call in the event of a disaster. The author of a styling manual that needed revision disappeared just three weeks before the deadline.

Enter Jenny B. Davis.

“They were like, ‘Yeah, we’ll give you X amount of money if you do this textbook, and it was during my kids’ spring break so I was like,’ Yeah sure, how good that could. it be difficult? Davis laughed at his arrogance at the time. “It was a big blow, but I did it! And then I got a manual.

Stylewise: A Practical Guide to Fashion Styling, Second Edition (Bloomsbury 2018) was published in 2018, and Davis is currently working on revising a second manual, Writing for the Fashion Profession. With only a chapter and a half to go, Davis called it, “beat number two.”

After completing his first textbook, Davis decided to take up teaching. After speaking in several classes at SMU, she was hired to teach in her own class and now has a three-year contract as a practice teacher.

“Jenny Davis is easily one of my favorite teachers I’ve had at SMU,” said Morgan Gruwell, second-year SMU student. “She’s just a little firecracker, and I really learned a lot from her about writing and fashion. She definitely pushes her students, but in the best way that really gets them the best job. ”

And Gruwell isn’t the only one who loves Davis. Countless other journalism and fashion media students at SMU adored Davis.

“Professor Davis shares her passion for the fashion industry with the students by encouraging everyone to produce their best work and always providing detailed and useful feedback on any work,” said SMU junior Ana Paula Tirado.

Both students agreed that Davis is a perfect example of why students should know their teachers better. They also agreed that they had no idea how she had enough days in the week to complete whatever she was doing. Now working full-time as a fashion media teacher, Davis still maintains his “millions of side hustles”.

“I think we should all strive to be more like Professor Davis,” Tirado said. “I don’t know how she has time to do everything she does, but she’s like Superwoman.”