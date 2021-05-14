Fashion
How to find a good pair of dress shoes online (plus 6 top rated pairs to buy)
Buying a pair of dress shoes might not be the first thing on your mind these days, especially if you’re not sure when your next big event is. But the truth is, the best dress shoes are a worthwhile investment, your wardrobe’s secret weapon to help you feel confident and comfortable. They are as necessary on any formal occasion as picking up a tight fitting tie.
Whether you’re finally stepping out for a night of live music, attending a premiere, or dressing up to impress for a job interview, there are just a few occasions that require putting away your usual kicks and becoming a classy (although there is something to be said about always having a solid pair of sneakers convenient).
There are a variety of styles and options out there, but it was going to be real here and say this is not the part of your ensemble that you want to tie your purse strings to. Sure, there are budget pairs out there, but you’ll want to spend a few bucks on good quality dress shoes that you can still wear years later. The key is knowing what materials to look for and choosing versatile styles that you won’t just rock out for black tie events or wear out after a few social gatherings.
How to find a good pair of dress shoes
We’ve also chosen dress shoes that fit into any wardrobe and feel as timeless as they are on-trend. These shoes are designed not only to look good, but provide maximum support, cushioning and breathability, so you can focus on the good times and not worry about a stiff pair pinching your toes.
Style: Oxfords are usually the staple of dress shoes and have a signature closed lacing look, and are generally best for business and formal events, as well as dinner parties. Depending on what type of heel and arch support your pair have, they may not feel so good wearing all day. Derby, Loafers and Monk Strap styles tend to be more comfortable, but are also more suitable for dressy casual events or to be worn in the office.
Equipment: Ironically, the strongest and most durable shoe materials are often considered the least formal. Smooth leather is the gold standard when it comes to dress shoes, but everything else, like canvas, suede, and pebbled leathers, gets more casual (the same goes for rubber soles, which are more practical for a daily use, but less formal). Think about how often you are going to take these shoes out and if you are looking for something you can wear every day, or just once in a blue moon.
Fit and comfort: You still need to know your shoe size, but having a precise fit isn’t the only thing that will affect how comfortable your pair is. Consider that some dress shoes measure the width or the tightness of the fit, regardless of the usual size. Some styles, like slip-on loafers, will also be a bit more comfortable in the long run, especially if you have a high arch or instep that will strain against formal dress shoes.
What are the best dress shoes for men?
Good (or bad) shoe can really make or break an exit. If you’re heading back to the office or attending a formal event remotely anytime soon, you’ll want to step out in one of these top-rated pairs of dress shoes. These shoes earn points for comfort, versatility and overall style.
1.The Original amberjack
BEST OVERALL
Amberjacks The Original aren’t your dad’s Oxfords, but they’re probably the best dress shoes, period. They use A-grade full-grain leather and a butter-soft sheepskin lining, specially designed to provide both flexibility and almost unbeatable comfort. Cushioning comes from a heat-moldable sockliner that looks like memory foam, but uses your own body heat to conform to the shape of your feet, dramatically reducing fatigue.
The sole is a custom TPU that has athletic-like construction on the front, but hiking shoe material on the back. Speaking of looks, we can confidently say that we were fans. The Original shoes have a durable yet refined construction, making them suitable for a range of outfits from casual to chic.
2. Wolf & Shepherd Ringer Moccasins
BEST DRESS SHOES
If you are looking for a staple pair for laid back Fridays, these premium ring moccasins from Wolf & Shepherd are a great choice. Created by a former Adidas designer, the highlight is the FloatForm memory foam all over the insole that provides real sneaker-level comfort so you can stay on your feet all day. The padded heel collar has a suede lining for reduced slip (you might not even need socks). Combined with an ultra soft and abrasion resistant sheepskin lining, you get a very comfortable shoe. These are built to last, with leather treated with a custom blended formula for durability. And the dress-casual hybrid look works well for weekends and formal events.
3. To start New York Ultra Flex Conner
THE MOST VERSATILE
For a shoe you can dress high or low, consider this Ultra Flex Conner pair from To Boot New York. Soft Italian leather makes up the upper, with a monk buckle closure, but the shoes are still surprisingly flexible. The liner itself has been constructed with breathability in mind, ensuring you won’t want to throw them on after a long party. The shoes also use a padded leather insole, which will put a spring of comfort in your step all day. Additionally, we agree with To Boot New York that these shoes are less formal than a lace-up Oxford, but more polished than a moccasin. You will look well put together no matter what you wear on this pair.
4. Magnanni leather dress shoes with monk’s thongs
BEST SPLURGE-WORTHY PICK
These Magnanni Leather Monk-Strap shoes deserve a serious wardrobe upgrade. Available exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue, all of the high-end features of the shoes, from the handcrafted inset perforations to the elegant monk strap, are handcrafted in Spain. The soft leather lining and sole are carefully detailed to be as flexible as a dress shoe can be. But, despite the sophisticated look, they are still very comfortable. Basically, the quality craftsmanship is absolutely worth the price, from the cushioned sockliner to the glove-like fit. Available in two clean colors, they will really make you want to pull out a suit jacket.
5. Thursday Boot Co.
BEST DRESS BOOTS
These Scout Chukka boots are an example of the future of dress shoes. The clean silhouette and premium construction are very modern, but they still look as useful for running errands as they would in the conference room. The materials, including a chrome brown leather upper and a stitched outer layer, also give a cleaner look than, say, construction boots. But they do offer premium details, such as a water-resistant finish and a shock-absorbing sockliner that also has a microbial treatment, so they can withstand the demands of being on your feet year after year. . This makes Scout Boots the best choice if you don’t like the fit or feel of traditional dress shoes.
6. Stacy Adams Abbott Cap Toe Oxford
BEST BUDGET-FRIENDLY
You don’t always have to sacrifice style for price, and these Stacy Adams Abbott Cap Toe Oxfords are proof of that. This pair sports a sleek black leather upper with perforated detailing, a classic design that gives you endless style options. While these budget shoes are not ideal for all occasions, they are perfect for putting together a more refined outfit for dressy and casual events. What they might not be suitable for is long-term wear, the insole is only lightly padded, and while the rubber sole is non-slip, you couldn’t exactly hammer the pavement with these. last. That being said, they won’t break the bank, and they’re sure to be the star of any outfit, whether you wear them with jeans or khakis.
