The 11 best white pants for men of summer 2021

Note: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits.

The versatility of white pants for the summer should not be underestimated. Whether you’re heading to a bonfire, dining alfresco, or attending a wedding in June, the White Pants in its various iterations are equipped to handle any occasion you’ve planned, all while managing to capture. the easy and carefree essence inherent in summer. It’s a pair of pants that can seem cold, beachy and nonchalant but that just as easily communicates elegance, its blank and austere canvas revealing itself to be malleable to its sartorial whims.

All that to say, with the official arrival of summer looming (and Memorial Day just weeks away), there’s no longer a good time to grab a pair (or two or three) of white pants. Below we put together the 11 best pairs of white pants currently on offer, from linen joggers to drawstrings and tailored pants, taking into account the many activities you have planned and the different silhouettes / fabrics that they will need. . So go ahead, stock up on it before Labor Day.

J Crew

J.Crew 484 Skinny Stretch Chinos

Chances are you are already familiar with the world famous J.Crew stretch chinos, and if not, what better way to get acquainted than with a crisp white pair. Made with just a touch of stretch, with your first outfit you’ll see how comfortable they are, especially compared to most khakis you’re used to.

Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder Madison Pleated Trousers in Italian Stretch Cotton

Add a subtle touch of elegance to a t-shirt or polo shirt with these creamy white pleated pants from Todd Snyder. You might think that a pleat is too formal for everyday wear, but there’s no rule that says you can’t mix a little casual and formal into your everyday styles.

Unknown

Paz Outerknown Corduroy Trousers

If you’re looking to hit the beach this summer, consider Outerknown’s Paz Cord Pants. Don’t be deterred by the fact that these pants are made of corduroy, the pants are relaxed at the waist and thigh before narrowing at the bottom which means they will remain easy and airy, perfect for walking around the house or walk around town.

Noah

5-pocket Noah denim

If you haven’t yet invested in solid white jeans, opt for Noah’s 5-Pocket Denim made from very compact and dense 100% cotton Japanese selvedge denim. Due to the weaving techniques used, the pattern of the yarn will vary from pair to pair, meaning that no two will be the same.

Mango

Mango linen jogging pants

You’ve probably racked up your fair share of joggers over the past year or so, but now is the time to swap them out with a pair that’s a little more seasonally appropriate, like this linen pair from Mango. So the next time you find yourself hitting those sweats, take them instead.

Urban Outfitters

Dickies Cutoff 874 Work Pant

Now these Dickies pants are White, perfect for those who like to take the mission very literally. The immaculate color is balanced by the rugged silhouette and details like the cut out, unfinished hem. Kudos to you if you can keep them spotless, but we also think they would look even cooler with a little bit of wear visible.

Alex mill

Alex Mill Field Chino

Inspired by the OG-170 military-style pants, these Alex Mill chinos are cut with a straight leg and deep pockets, then garment-dyed and washed so they already feel shattered without you having to do the work.

Uniqlo

Uniqlo Cotton Casual Ankle-Length Pants

For those who are prone to damage and spills, and therefore not sure whether to invest in a pair of more expensive white pants, opt for these easy-to-slip ankle-length pants from Uniqlo that weigh just $ 20 instead, so you won’t have to be too valuable with them. .

Saturdays

Saturday Kingston climbing pants

Fill up on gorpcore this summer with these vintage-inspired climbing pants from surf brand Saturdays. While they might not be the most practical color for climbing rocks (or any strenuous outdoor activity for that matter), they will at the very least make you look and look like a rock climber. off duty very cool and very stylish.

Onia

Linen pants Onia Collin

Because you can never have too much linen in summer, Onia’s Collin pants are ideal for those days when you want to look a little more dressed up without sacrificing comfort. Offering the tailored look of a traditional linen pant, the silhouette has been updated to fit comfort thanks to the elastic waistband.

Farfetch

Briglia 1949 straight leg fitted pants

With wedding season upon us, we recommend picking up these stylish Briglia 1949 pants. And to be on the safe side, opt for a patterned or non-white shirt (like the pattern pictured above) when styling the pants. , lest you want to steal the show on the bridal day’s big day and incur the wrath of bridezilla.