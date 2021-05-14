‘Dress Up, Dine Out’ event teams up for food, fashion and gift card incentives





PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) – Two legendary Philadelphia small businesses are teaming up to encourage people to do two things they might not have done in a while: “Dress and dine out.” It’s a two week campaign where it can earn you gift cards at some of your favorite local restaurants. For the next two weeks, when you shop at Boyd’swhether it’s downtown or Suburban Square in Ardmore, you can earn gift cards to use at any Restaurants at Starr. “Now that the worst parts of COVID that we think are behind us and the city is reopening, traffic, sales and sentiment in the city have all picked up,” Boyd’s Alex Gushner said. “We all think it’s really important to support Philadelphia in its efforts to recover from what COVID has done to the city.” Boyd’s has been a Philadelphia staple since 1938. Like many local businesses, it has had a difficult year, between closures and vandalism. They say the Philadelphians have worked together to rebuild and recover, now is the time to soak up how far we have come as a city. Also, why not treat yourself after fourteen stressful months? “Celebrating and feeling good again to be able to eat inside a restaurant, which is such a luxury that we maybe didn’t even realize we had it until we could. not do it, ”Gushner said. Depending on your purchases, you can earn up to $ 500 in Starr Restaurants gift cards. Dress Up, Dine Out runs until May 29.

Copyright 2021 WPVI-TV. All rights reserved.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos