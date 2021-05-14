Olivia Rodrigo wears eye-catching patterned dress when she steps out in New York

Olivia Rodrigo was spotted hanging out in New York City on Friday afternoon.

The 18-year-old hitmaker seemed to make the most of the pleasant spring weather by strolling the city sidewalks while accompanied by a friend.

The singer-songwriter’s release comes the day after the release of the music video for the single Good 4 U, which will be included on her upcoming debut studio album, titled Sour.

Freshly dressed: Olivia Rodrigo was pictured stepping out in an eye-catching patterned dress in New York on Friday afternoon

Rodrigo was dressed in an eye-catching patterned dress that featured various images of cats arranged along her length when she stepped out.

The Bizaardvark star contrasted her eye-catching sartorial with a black long-sleeved fishnet shirt and a pair of two-tone sneakers.

The actress-turned-musician kept her usually flowing brown hair tied in a bun and placed a pair of lime-green sunglasses on top of her head.

She also wore a white face covering to protect herself from COVID-19 while spending time in public.

Solid outfit: She added some contrast to her clothing ensemble with a black long sleeve shirt and a pair of two-tone sneakers

Don’t take risks: Rodrigo wore a white face covering to protect himself from COVID-19 while spending time in public

It comes after Rodrigo received a kind handwritten letter from his idol Taylor Swift following the debut of Rodrigo’s new single, Driver’s License.

The 18-year-old singer opened up to Billboard to get a congratulatory note and ring from Taylor, 31.

“ I don’t want to divulge too much because it’s really sweet and personal, but she talks a lot about how I think you make your own luck in the world, ” Olivia said.

Swiftie: Rodrigo received a kind handwritten letter from his idol Taylor Swift after the debut of Rodrigo’s new single, Driver’s License. The 18-year-old singer opened up to Billboard about her reaction after receiving a congratulatory note and ring from Taylor.

“ And when you do nice things with other people, good things come to you, ” Rodrigo told Billboard during his May cover interview.

She added: ‘I don’t know, she said it so eloquently, and when I say it now … it’s not that cool. ”

Olivia said she admired and admired Taylor since she was a child. ‘She’s absolutely the nicest person in the whole world,’ the hitmaker said SiriusXM in March.

Honey: Olivia said she admired and admired Taylor since she was a child. “ She’s absolutely the nicest person in the world, ” the hitmaker told SiriusXM in March. Seen in May 2021

“In fact, last night, literally 12 hours ago, I received a package from her with this handwritten note,” she continued.

Olivia finally got to meet the superstar at the 2021 BRIT Awards, where the two posed for a backstage photo.

The brunette beauty captioned the photo with a series of wide-eyed smiley emojis.

The day before was the release of the music video for his new track, Good 4 U.

During the video for the pop-rock-tinged song, the songwriter was seen auditioning for a producer duo before performing a routine with a team of cheerleaders in a high school gym.

After the first part of the dance sequence ended, the actress walked into a drugstore and picked up what appeared to be a container of gasoline before singing her heart out on camera.

Part three of the video featured the singer singing the song’s last chorus in a room partially filled with water as a pair of curtains burned behind her.

The Good 4 U video ended with Rodrigo entering a lake and giving the last line of the song straight to the camera before diving into the water and swimming.

Keeping busy: Rodrigo’s release comes a day after the music video premiere for his new track Good 4 U

The track is slated for release as part of the singer’s upcoming studio album, titled Sour.

Prior to the release of the project’s third single, Rodrigo landed a hit with his song Drivers License, initially released in January.

The track then reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, making the singer the youngest solo artist to debut in the role.

His second single, titled Deja Vu, was released in April with a positive critical reception and reached the eighth position on the aforementioned chart.

Good 4 U was her third release on the album, and she is scheduled to perform the track on Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live.

Future release: Good 4 U will be featured on Rodrigo’s upcoming debut album, titled Sour

All three singles will be released on Sour, which is scheduled to debut on May 21.

In an interview with Nylon, Rodrigo spoke about his vision for the album and expressed that she wanted her studio efforts to reflect her musical journey.

“ My dream is for this to be an intersection between traditional pop, folk music and alternative rock … I’m going to try to take all my influences and inspirations and do something that I love, ” he said. she declared.

The singer also noted that she studied the reception of her first single in order to highlight what her listeners appreciated about her approach to creating a song.

Specifically, she noted that “ seeing everyone’s responses to the song made me more aware of why my writing is special and what resonates with people in my writing. ”