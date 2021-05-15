Menlo Club clothing subscription review with photos

If you buy through our links, we may earn money from affiliate partners. Learn more.

Menlo Club is an affordable men’s clothing subscription that will complement your existing wardrobe.

For $ 60 per month, you receive 2-3 items from Menlo Clubbrands based on your personal style.

Clothing subscriptions have a reputation for turning some of the most blatant dressers into sleek, dapper men, but realistically, not everyone needs a completely redesigned wardrobe. When you are already stylish and have a lot of clothes, it only takes a few new pieces on a regular basis to keep a fresh look and Menlo Club is the best men’s clothing subscription for it.

Founded by Andres Izquieta and Dee Murthy in Los Angeles, Menlo House (formerly known as Five Four) is the largest platform of vertically integrated men’s fashion and lifestyle brands. Through their subscription service, Menlo Club creates stylish looks using their own brands Five Four, New Republic, Grand AC and Oshenta.

What makes the Menlo Club special is that it focuses on a different brand in different months of the year. Eight months of the year are set aside for Five Four clothing, two more are set aside for New Republic shoes, and two months are set aside for Grand AC, the brand’s athletic and sports line. Oshenta sunglasses are randomly included as an accessory.

If you’re tired of having a bunch of clothes, but still nothing to wear, Menlo Club is the answer.

For $ 60 per month, you will receive a personalized set of two to three items such as shirts, pants, jackets, shorts, shoes and accessories. You can cancel your subscription at any time, so don’t worry about having to make a long-term commitment.

Like other clothing subscriptions, Menlo Club organizes your subscription boxes according to your style, but it’s much easier and more relevant. When registering, a short survey helps them better understand your style. You can choose between casual, classic, avant-garde and mixed styles. Then you select your shirt, your pants and your shoe sizes and that’s it. You don’t have to answer a bunch of questions or grasp every body measurement.

I don’t need a lot of help putting together stylish outfits with the clothes I already have (humble bragging) so I was excited to try the Menlo Club for its simplicity. The brand gave me the opportunity to go through the registration process like a normal customer would. Considering how easily this has happened, I am confident in saying that this is one of the most effective and efficient subscription boxes that I have used.

I opted for the “casual style” subscription and tested three months of clothing Five Four slim jeans, Five Four Luka Chore Jacket in Navy, Melrose Place Kelso T-shirt, Ozark Melrose Place Crewneck Sweatshirt, and Melrose Place Gila Joggers.





The Five Four Luka Chore Jacket is both trendy and timeless, and dark blue jeans are a staple in everyone’s wardrobe.

Here I paired the Five Four Slim Jeans and Chore Jacket with other casual pieces in my closet, a white graphic t-shirt, Nike SB “Sashiko” Blazersand a fitted Yankee hat. Even if you don’t have these specific pieces, you probably have similar items in your own closet or other rooms that will work just as well.





This neutral gray tracksuit can be worn with trainers in just about any color.

Then I wore the sweatshirt and jogging pants with one of my favorite running sneakers, the Nike Air Max 90 “Infrared”, to create a sporty and relaxed look. There is nothing like a well-made tracksuit when comfort is your top priority. I’ve worn my fair share of tracksuits and comparable options could cost you double the $ 60 monthly subscription fee.





You can never have too many great T-shirts. The Melrose Place Tee is a tee you can wear any day of the week.

Finally, I wore a Melrose Place T-shirt with Revtown Selvage Jeans Black and a pair of Air Jordan 3s “Black Cement”. While I could have worn this outfit with a number of different shirts in my closet, it shows how Menlo Club conveniently adds new pieces to your wardrobe that you will actually wear without much effort or thought.

Menlo Club is my favorite clothing subscription because it’s affordable, practical and most of all, the clothes are good in terms of quality and style. If you are the type of person who has limited time for shopping, this membership will keep you fit and feeling fresh with lots of variety. If you’re the type of person who needs help with styling, Menlo Club is sure to spruce up your wardrobe with some hard-to-mess pieces.