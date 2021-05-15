The future of fashion is mushrooms





GETTY IMAGES & COURTESY IRIS VAN HERPEN; BOLT WIRES; MADE WITH REISHITM BY MYCOWORKS. The wonderful mushroom-inspired designs from Dutch couture designer Iris Van Herpen’s Spring 2021 collection are unlike anything else in the fashion world. Undulating crowns of brass spools top off delicate micro-pleated dresses with bodices formed from sinuous silk tendrils. An early user of 3D printing and an advocate for sustainability, van Herpen has become something of an oracle in the fashion industry. She spent confinement in Amsterdam reading the book by biologist Merlin Sheldrake, Tangled Life: How Mushrooms Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds, And Shape Our Future, which describes the hidden world of the mycelium, the vast underground networks of root-like fungi (the visible part we know as fungi is akin to fruits on trees). “It is beautiful to see that in nature there is already this ‘canvas of wood’ which shows very strong parallels with our own digital communication systems,” says van Herpen. “During the pandemic, we became aware of our own fragility on this planet. More and more, I started to see sewing as a platform for new ideas. During the pandemic, we became aware of our own fragility on this planet. More and more, I started to see sewing as a platform for new ideas.

– Iris Van Herpen – Stella McCartney bustier top and utility pants in Mylo. Courtesy of Stella McCartney Van Herpen is once again on something. Around the world in Emeryville, California, a biotech hub in the Bay Area, start-ups MycoWorks and Bolt Threads have captured the imaginations of luxury brands with mycelium leather, an eco-friendly alternative to animal and synthetic leathers. . Grown from fungal spawning in less than two weeks, mycelium leather emits less greenhouse gases and uses much less water and land resources than raising livestock to produce animal leather. In fact, since fungi are decomposers and feed on biomass – for example, dead plants – mycelial hide production is literally fueled by carbon extracted from the atmosphere. And unlike many synthetic leathers, mycelium leather does not contain petroleum-based materials such as PVC and polyurethane. If we can do it right and have a viable alternative to leather, it can really have a huge impact on the planet.

– Stella mccartney – More than a simple alternative to ecological leather, mycelium leather appeals to luxury brands because of its remarkable quality. The hand of mycelium leather is so soft and supple that Hermès, known for meeting the highest standards with its leather, is already experimenting with it. In March, Hermès and MycoWorks unveiled a sample of the French house’s Victoria travel bag reinvented with Sylvania, an exclusive mycelium leather in amber hues. MycoWorks, which last year raised $ 45 million in a Series B round of funding from investors such as Natalie Portman and John Legend, uses a patented technology called Fine Mycelium to grow a dense mesh of mycelium to specification precise details of the brand in terms of thickness and softness. “We like to say that our vision as a company is to develop the future of materials,” says Matt Scullin, CEO of MycoWorks. “It’s ingenious and tailor-made.” For this, Sylvania is completed in France in Hermès’ own tanneries. “The vision and values ​​of MycoWorks echo those of Hermès: a strong fascination for natural raw materials and their transformation, a quest for excellence, with the aim of ensuring that objects are used in the best possible way and that their longevity is maximized ”, declares Hermès Artistic Director Pierre-Alexis Dumas of the unique partnership. Hermes Victoria bag made with Sylvania. Coppi barbieri Half a mile from a warehouse containing MycoWorks grow trays is biomaterials firm’s main competitor, Bolt Threads. Stella McCartney, luxury conglomerate Kering, and sports giants Adidas and Lululemon have come together in a consortium to help Bolt Threads fund the development of a mycelium leather called Mylo. Mylo’s raw materials are similar to Sylvania’s – a mix of fungal spawning and what Jamie Bainbridge, vice president of product development at Bolt Threads, describes as “a secret sauce of agricultural and forestry waste” – but Mylo develops as a thick foam which is then compressed, dyed and finished. McCartney, who for the past two decades has set the bar for the use of green materials, unveiled a prototype bustier top and utility pants handcrafted from Mylo panels over recycled nylon in March. “I’ve always said that I don’t want anyone to know that the products we sell at Stella McCartney are not leather; they have to stand shoulder to shoulder with the real thing, ”says the creator. “With Mylo, it’s something that is cultivated in the laboratories, which is really the future. If we can do it right and have a viable alternative to leather, it can really have a huge impact on the planet. “ This article originally appeared in the May 2021 issue of Harper’s BAZAAR, now available on newsstands. GET THE LATEST ISSUE OF BAZAAR

