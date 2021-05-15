Arrests made in March: fight with 3 stab wounds at Chandler Fashion Center

Chandler Police Arrest Four Suspects Linked to March Brawl with Knife Beating at Chandler Fashion Center; review panels continue their investigation into the crash of a small plane near Stellar Airpark and the shopping center; two Chandler icons inducted into the place of honor; and the arts center is adding a few more shows to its 2021-2022 lineup – all is well here in this episode of Chandler Briefs.

Chandler Police have made four arrests in a March brawl that involved three stab wounds at Chandler Fashion Center.

Andrew Courtney, 23, of Sierra Vista, has been arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a dangerous instrument, each counting a Class 3 felony, according to Chandler police.

After detectives developed information linking Courtney to the stabbing, they arrested Courtney in Sierra Vista in cooperation with the Sierra Vista Police Department, Chandler PD said. Police documents indicate Courtney was clearly on the offensive during the attack and witnesses heard him say he had a knife and would cut the others.

Records show Courtney has previously been convicted of drug-related charges and was free on bail at the time of the mall brawl on a child sexual assault charge.

Police said three other men Tarik Deeb, 19, of Queen Creek; Isaias Reece, 18, of Phoenix; and Nicholas Aguilar, 18, of Mesa, were also jailed for disorderly conduct. Police said they all ran out of the mall after the altercation and left in a gray four-door sedan.

A fight broke out around 5:30 p.m. on March 12 inside the mall involving nine young men in two groups. Three were stabbed by a man wielding a knife, now identified by police as Courtney. The incident was recorded on mall security video.

Sgt. Jason McClimans of Chandler PD said the two groups exchanged words on the lower northwest level of the mall, which turned into a fist brawl when one of the young men pulled out a knife and stabbed three others.

It wasn’t a knife fight like you’d see on TV or in a movie, McClimans said. There was only one person who was armed with a knife.

The three who were stabbed walked through the mall to seek help. They were treated in a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Plane crash investigation underway near the Fashion Center

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a small plane that crashed near the Chandler Fashion Center on May 9, injuring the 23-year-old pilot, was obviously caused by the aircraft cutting a power line at the south end of Stellar Airpark. in West Chandler.

The agency said it appears the single-engine Cessna 172R cut power lines just beyond the runway at Stellar, a private airport for public use, although the FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are continuing their investigations.

The plane crashed into the McClintock Drive overpass at Loop 202 shortly after 8 p.m.

The pilot, whose name and condition have not been released, was the only person on board. Sgt. Jason McClimans of the Chandler Police Department said his injuries were not life threatening.

According to SRP, the electricity delivery was diverted while the lines were being repaired and there was no outage.

Tex Earnhardt and Glenn McCollum to be inducted into Celebration Plaza

Chandler will induct Hal Tex Earnhardt, Jr. and Glenn McCollum at the Celebration Plaza in Tumbleweed Park at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 15, in honor of their contributions to the community.

Members of Chandler City Council will join friends and family of the inductees during the ceremony.

Celebration Plaza is a permanent water feature and wall of monuments near the center of Tumbleweed Park where the City Council recognizes organizations or individuals for their civic leadership, public outreach, exceptional personal service and commitment to the community .

From humble beginnings as the head of an empire of car dealerships, the late Earnhardt left an imprint in Chandler’s history. In 1951, at age 21, he became the youngest to own a Ford dealership. From one sale per month, Earnhardt Auto Centers made 23 dealerships across Arizona and Nevada. Tex was known for his philanthropy and his popular slogan: It’s not a bull!

McCollum, an architect, designed nearly 500 structures during his 37-year career after opening his business in 1954. He designed schools, churches, commercial buildings, government buildings (including one of the buildings). from Chandlers Town Hall) and residences. Most of his designs are categorized in the mid-century modern style. He served a term on Chandler City Council and spent 27 years on the Chandlers Planning and Zoning Commission.

The Cultural Development Department accepts nominations for Celebration Plaza inductees year round.

For more information: chandleraz.gov/CelebrationPlaza .

Chandler Arts Center adds more shows for 2021-2022 season

The Chandler Center for the Arts has announced the addition of concerts and performances to its next season. The new series of shows is now on sale. Added to the program: Recent Grammy winner Ledisi, country superstar Clint Black and saxophonist Boney James.

The public can visitChandler Center for the Artsfor more information or call the box office at 480-782-2680.

Chandler Center for the Arts plans to add even more shows to its schedule as artists begin to resume national tours and appearances.

The most recent programming for the 2021-22 season:

