CCAD fashion show excited attendees to show off their work





COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The brightest young stars in the Columbus fashion industry will showcase their clothing designs at the 2021 Columbus College of Art & Design Fashion Show. Last spring, the pandemic forced the CCAD to cancel the annual 2020 fashion show, so organizers came up with a safe way to showcase the student designers. “We got the idea for the drive-in cinema kind of idea by pre-recording it and the students were very excited,” said Suzanne Cotton, chair of the CCAD’s fashion design program. The fashion show takes place online with a virtual presentation and in-person social distance experience at Easton Community Drive-In. “It’s almost like I’m still in shock. Everything we’ve been through in regards to the pandemic, everything we want to show now is great, ”said JoVaughn Salaam, a senior student at CCAD. Eighteen designer students will present their unique looks in the pre-recorded fashion show. “Basically I was just inspired by my dad, and we just talked about his past and what it was like growing up in Dayton in the ’80s and’ 90s and how difficult it was from where he was coming ”, declared

Salaam. After a year of studying online and working on his collection from home, Salaam is delighted to present his streetwear collection. “So the V stands for Vonno, short for JoVaughn that my grandfather always called me growing up, so I stuck with that,” Salaam said. The featured designers will present various themes using a range of materials. “I named my collection air d’t, it’s French for the summer air,” said Brooke Robertson, senior student at CCAD. Robertson said she has always been inspired by the resort wear collections. “I love the idea of ​​creating a summer collection, but focusing more on the silhouettes and texture of the fabric,” said Robertson. After a year of uncertainty, student designers are ready to see their looks take to the runway. “I’m just so excited to show what I’ve been, you know, by hiding and working all year,” Robertson said. “To really show it now. It’s great that my story and to the extent that my father’s story is able to come out through the clothes and this art, ”said Salaam. The annual fashion show also serves as a fundraiser that provides scholarships to student artists and designers from the 12 undergraduate majors at CCAD. “You are having a big party, just for the people of Columbus to see their work and maybe present some exciting opportunities,” Cotton said. To learn more about the student fashion designers and their collection, visit: https://www.ccadfashionshow.com/

