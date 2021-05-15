The Make Sense Foundation supports Dress For Success OKC





FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., [April 27, 2021] On April 23, 2021, Joni Rogers-Kante, Founder and CEO of SeneGence and the non-profit organization The Make Sense Foundation (MSF) and Executive Director of MSF, Kendra McColloch presented a check for $ 15,000 to Dress For Success Oklahoma City. Dress for Success OKC has been selected as the official recipient of the SeneGence 2021 non-profit American seminar. Dress for Success OKC’s mission is to empower women to gain economic independence by providing them with a network of support, professional clothing and development tools to help women thrive in the workplace and in life. 80% of their clients are single mothers who raise an average of 2 to 3 children. This agency was chosen as this year’s non-profit organization in the United States, as their mission aligns closely with SeneGence and MSF to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of supportive and developmental tools to help women thrive, says McColloch. At this year’s seminar, MSF raised over $ 5,000 in raffle ticket sales and is selling t-shirts to support this exceptional donation. SeneGence US distributors have also been invited to donate a lightly used purse filled with product to Dress for Success OKC (donations will be accepted until the end of May). About the Make Sense Foundation – The Make Sense Foundation (MSF) was established by Joni Rogers-Kante as part of a comprehensive plan to give back to the community and have a real impact on the lives of women and children in need. MSF has donated time, services, creativity and funds to a multitude of organizations over the past two decades. MSF is proud to offer scholarship opportunities to outstanding young women going to university. Supporting the educational goals of deserving young women allows us to continue to give back to our communities and support future success. To learn more about the Make Sense Foundation, please visit makesensefoundation.org. The Make Sense Foundation is located at 320 South Main Street, Sapulpa, OK

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos