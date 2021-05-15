The X-Men’s secret drug empire is about to be revealed

Warning: Spoilers for X-Men Hellfire Gala Special

the X Mens leverage on the world of Marvel comics thanks to their monopoly on life-saving and life-extending pharmaceuticals will change now that their obscure distribution network is about to be revealed. Much of the new wealth and political capital of Krakoa has been accumulated through the development and dissemination of restorative drugs. Overshadowed by other mutant technologies that allowed the Krakoans to conquer death and travel anywhere in the universe, it’s easy for readers to forget that mutantdom indeed disrupted the economies of the planets.

Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

As might be expected, not all countries were open to the great gifts of Krakoas, and some flatly refused to acknowledge the existence of mutant nations. By all accounts, the upcoming Hellfire Gala is poised to play a part in a global effort to increase Krakoas’ presence and prestige on the world stage. The Hellfire Gala Guide was recently released for free and fans have been blown away by its coverage of the dazzling outfits and tops that Krakow dignitaries are about to wear. However, among the striking fashion photos is an interview between the White Queen herself, Emma Frost and veteran journalist Ben Urich. In this brief conversation, Urich takes his chance to pressure Frost on the issue of Krakoa controlling the black market sale of his own products and consequently reveals his knowledge or at least his suspicions based on the illegal activities of the mutant nations.

Related: X-Men Hellfire Gala Guests To Include Eminem, Conan O’Brien

To circumvent the will of hostile governments, the Silent Council preemptively established a black market that they would supply and operate on their own to reach otherwise prohibited populations. With the help of The Black King Sebastian Shaw and Kate Prydethe, the marine freedom fighters of the Red Queens, The Marauders, Krakoa has firmly established a secret tiered distribution network whose sole purpose is to trade their drugs behind closed borders. Their unofficial supply chain is so efficient that even a foreign journalist like Urich is informed that there is no predicted shortage of Krakoan drugs in countries that do not recognize Krakoas sovereignty. Considering that these drugs can only be made at the heart of the Mutant Nation, the most protected and isolated island on Earth by some of the world’s most powerful super-beings, it’s downright impossible that a third could be involved without telling Krakoas – so. Before Urich can continue this line of questioning, Emma Frost ends the interview.

For decades, Ben Urich has operated under the Marvel Comics name Lois Lane and has built a reputation as a top notch investigative journalist, especially when it comes to superhero / supervillain affairs. Although best known for his appearances in Spider-Man and Daredevil stories, his presence in the X-Men and his interest in the Hellfire gala are no exception. In fact, it is long overdue. There is no doubt that Krakoas’ revolutionary pharmaceuticals will end unnecessary suffering. Hhowever, there is a much more sinister ulterior motive behind their methodical disregard for the sovereignty of other countries. Establishing a global distribution system for their medicines, which only they can create, has always been part of the Silent Councils plan to secure and maintain their status with the United Nations. But more importantly, it spawns a addiction on their medications, a regimen that will only increase over time as the human population gets used to the higher standard of living it offers. Left unchecked, this mutually beneficial relationship will one day evolve into a main pillar of what some might describe as Krakoas’ tyrannical power structure.

The extent of Urichs’ information may be unknown at this time, but what is clear is that the cat is irrevocably out of the bag. The days of altruism and self-sacrifice being the guiding principles of X Men are long gone. Now Marvel comics mutants emerge as a galactic power and must answer to higher authorities.

Following: The X-Men just handed over an alien army to their mutant rivals

Homelander of Boys vs Invincible’s Omni-Man: who would win in the comics





About the Author