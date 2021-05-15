Pitman students denounce dress code with planned protest

A dress code violation by a Pitman High School student on Monday sparked a protest against Turlock’s Unified School Districts policy on what can and cannot be worn in class, with some students claiming the rules and their application are inconsistent and sexist.

PHS senior Olivia Millentree says she believes she was unfairly dress code Monday for wearing a crop top and leggings, her refusal to put a t-shirt over her top resulting in a suspension and a return to distance learning. Although she was told a return to campus would result in trespassing charges, Millentree said she returned to school at lunchtime to apologize for her actions and was placed under arrest by the campus school resource manager after refusing to leave.

Millentree posted a video of her outfit on social media, where the students began to react and share their thoughts on the neighborhood dress code as well as their own experiences. Due to her suspension, she can no longer walk at graduation.

It made me feel targeted, said Millentree, who believes the dress code targets girls who are more curvy or more developed than other students. I regret going back to campus and guess I shouldn’t have, but I really don’t regret what I did because I stood up for something I believed in … I’m fed up with girls being sexualized or being a distraction from boys, and I’m happy that there is an outcome and other girls are starting to stand up for themselves.

Pitman students created an Instagram account to promote a protest on Monday and also posted messages on the campus bathroom walls.

While there is a lot of language in the dress code (https://www.turlock.k12.ca.us/Page/1406) dealing with accessories that might distract in a school setting, such as gang related clothing, disruptive body piercings and saggy pants, there are also guidelines prohibiting see-through clothing, clothing that reveals a bare belly or chest, or clothing that exposes the body in a sexually suggestive manner as well as sleeveless, under-type shirts. -clothes, tubular tops, halter tops and spaghetti straps.

In addition, skirts, shorts, and dresses that are more than four inches above the knee, or that are tight or tight around the body (such as bike shorts) are not permitted.

Some PHS students feel the dress code unfairly targets girls and is enforced inconsistently, with some getting off with their bellies and others being sent to the office for it. Shortly after Monday’s incident involving Millentree, an online petition and Instagram account promoting a dress code protest was created, drawing the attention of the school administration.

PHS Principal Angela Freeman hosted a Zoom Forum on Friday that saw over 100 students attend, and Turlock High School will host one of theirs next week. Freeman told the students that comments received during the forum would be recorded and sent to director of student services Gil Ogden.

I respect and appreciate all of you, and I really want to hear what you have to say, Freeman told forum attendees.

Many young women and some young men also spoke during the forum and shared a variety of qualms with the dress code. They feel uncomfortable and sexualized by adults, many say, and others also believe it disproportionately and unfairly targets students of color. They also shared that they didn’t feel like boys on campus were held to the same standard, with several students pointing to the hypocrisy of male college students walking around topless after PE class without interference.

Student Britlynn Kriger shared that she had already been taken out of class for 45 minutes because she was wearing a tank top, forcing her to miss a test she was unable to catch. Others also shared that they believed time spent in class should be valued more than dress code enforcement, and some students said the focus should be on teaching boys how to respect women. and their clothing choices.

Regardless of what I was wearing, I think the focus should be more on teaching boys to talk to women and respect our bodies because our body is not an object, said student Cali Terry .

As for what Reform students would like to see in regards to the dress code, because as Freeman said there will always be a dress code, forum participants asked for consistency and clarification on what is allowed and what is not allowed, and to relax on verbiage that excessively sexualizes students. PHS students plan to protest on Monday wearing crop tops to school.

We live in a society that has rules, right? It’s our job to prepare you for college and your career, Freeman said. … So obviously when you get a job there will be some guidelines that you have to follow. So what’s the next step?

TUSD Chief Communications Coordinator Marie Russell said the district was aware of dress code issues as well as the protest, and said the positive behavior support and response teams from the The school, with student participation, would work to update the dress code with the goal of promoting dressing for success and preparing for college and careers.

Millentree said she was happy with the PHS forum on Friday and was encouraged to see her manager take notes.

I know you can’t change everything but hopefully there will be more guidelines and more detail on how your shirt can be cut because there have been times when I was showing the belly but they haven’t applied it, Millentree said. For future girls, I hope if they are given a dress code they don’t look at themselves differently and I don’t want them to think it’s their fault for being a distraction for the boys.