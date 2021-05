British GQs Dylan Jones quit after 22 years

Dylan Jones at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. Richard Young.

The author and editor of the male headline in the UK announced on Instagram on Friday that the August 2021 issue will be his last with the publisher. Jones joins a growing list of Cond Nast editors who have stepped down in the past six months as the company consolidates its editorial teams under global and regional leaders. In December, the publisher announced a new global structure: each title was appointed global editorial director to oversee all editions in regions owned and managed by publishers, effectively adding a layer of leadership above all. editors who previously reported to their region. frames. In addition, American Vogues Anna Wintour has been promoted to Content Manager. For GQAmerican editor Will Welch got the best job. Adam Baidawi, editor-in-chief of GQ Middle East, has been appointed his deputy and is moving to London this year, where he is expected to take on more of a Europe-focused role. While the new structure was announced in December, the publisher is now working to make the strategy a reality, leading to the departure of several editors. While departures have been concentrated in Europe, where employees in the United Kingdom and France have been notified of potential layoffs in recent weeks, and in Vogue, which has the most international editions, news of top departures has from Japan and India as well as GQ and Architectural summary. More releases are expected in more international publisher offices. I leave the mark in extremely rude health, Jones wrote on Instagram of his departure. British GQ remains the most popular title in our industry, we reach over five million readers on our website every month, and last year, during the lockdown, we were the only brand to switch all of our events to digital. Jones was one of the publisher’s last editors with decades of experience. He joined the title in 1999 after roles at id, face and other British titles, and under his tenure, British GQ has won several awards from the British Society of Magazine Editors. As Chairman of the British Fashion Council for Menswear, Jones led the launch of London Fashion Week: Mens and has been actively involved in the UK fashion industry. In a note to employees in April, Cond Nasts CEO Roger Lynch said the company is increasing its investment in content capabilities by 25% over the next four years. As part of this transformation, some of our staff will evolve as we move away from outdated publishing methods and build a digital content company first and foremost for the future, Lynch wrote. As we implement each brand’s specific vision, by the end of the year our global workforce is expected to grow. Related Articles: What is behind the editor-in-chief of Vogues Exodus? What Anna Wintours’ big promotion means for Cond Nast







