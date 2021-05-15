Mel Trotter Ministries to renovate men’s shelter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) Mel Trotter Ministries will spend $ 14.9 million to upgrade his downtown Grand Rapids shelter and expand his other programs to help people escape homelessness.

Mel Trotter Chairman and CEO Dennis Van Kampen said the refurbishment of the men’s shelter was long overdue.

“Nothing has been done for 54 years,” he says, “and it’s a building that has big dorms that aren’t worthy, they’re not always safe. Part of this campaign will transform the entire building to almost include college-style dormitories where two people share a bedroom, two more people share a bedroom, and then those four people share a bathroom. And we know that because we’ve done something similar on the women and family side, we know that when you provide that kind of dignity and value, the guests we serve start to dream of a different life.

The projects will also include the provision of more traditional housing and paid vocational training, as well as social enterprise opportunities.

“We believe this is a campaign that, with our partners, will really turn the needle on homelessness and help us move from a community where homelessness is increasing dramatically to a community where it will decrease and we will be able to attract more people. housed, ”said Van Kampen.

The improvements are funded by the Infinitely more campaign, which is funded by federal charities, tax credits and home loans.