Be the best dressed wedding guest

Review Richard Curtis’ 1994 Success Four weddings and a funeral (as I do on a regular basis) and you’d be forgiven for thinking that every wedding ceremony in the UK is full of men dressed like a young Hugh Grant. However, the truth is that wedding dress codes are wider and more varied than ever before, especially with the changing Covid guidelines on such gatherings.

“The post-Covid attitude is that people are very excited to dress up, uplift their mood and feel good about what they’re wearing – whether it’s in a blue linen suit or a formal morning suit, ”says Oliver Spencer, Founder and Creative Director of Formal Outfitting Favourbrook. “It is very important to remember that when you are thinking about the day you want to make sure that you are dressed well for the occasion.”

So now that ceremonies of up to 30 people are allowed in England – hurray! Free Hot Pinot Grigio! – here are the key dress codes you’re likely to encounter this summer and how to master them.

Morning costumes

David Beckham wears a Dior morning suit for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding, 2018 © Getty Images



Weddings with a “morning suit” dress code are actually surprisingly easy to dress. Defined by a strict set of rules, from the length of the tail of the jacket to the breaking depth of the pants, the morning suit has its roots in the frock coats worn by the British aristocracy since the 18th century.

The best morning costumes, in my opinion, come from Gieves and Hawkes from Savile Row. The centuries-old London house has dressed Princes Charles, William and Harry over the decades and is the place to go for a set of well-cut tails and pants. The house fit is crisp at the shoulder and cinched at the waist, the fabrics are sourced from the best suppliers (think Fox Brothers and Loro Piana) and the out-of-the-box adjustment process is as close to tailoring as you’ll find it anywhere.

While the dress code for the morning suit is strict, there are ways to customize the look. When it comes to your cardigan, for example, you can go for a double-breasted style in lemon sorbet and pair it with a three to four inch wide tie in periwinkle silk. See the Dior morning suit David Beckham wore to Harry and Meghan’s wedding for some cutting edge formal inspiration. Likewise, opt for a morning coat in the colors of the dove rather than black if you prefer a slightly less Dickensian vibe.

Black tie

Brunello Cucinelli Washed linen satin tuxedo with peak lapel jacket, £ 4,070, shop.brunellocucinelli.com



Given how desperate people are for a full party, you can expect more black tie weddings this summer. One option is to keep it simple and choose a classic tuxedo in black barathea wool, something slim fit and single breasted from Tom ford or Favourbrook, for example. Alternatively, you can go a little off-piste with a linen or cotton-cord tuxedo. Brunello Cucinelli – there is a certain discreet impetus to its quirky jackets, which fit like a glove.

When it comes to your black tie accessories, less is always more. You’ll want a bow tie (unless you’re doing the ‘air tie’ thing, wearing a shirt made all the way up without a tie, which only works if you’re tall on TikTok or if you’re Zayn Malik) . It’s generally safer to go with plain black silk and choose a hand-tied style as opposed to anything pre-tied. Fussy folks like me will spot a pre-tethered a mile away, so steer clear of them with the same vigor you’d avoid anti-vaxxer wedding guests. In the case of your shoes, nothing works better than a pair of classic patent leather loafers, and the low-cut styles found at famous shoe brand Manolo Blahnik are deeply chic. The Roman juggernaut Brioni is also a great option.

Chic / lounge combination

Thom Sweeney Vintage Linen Double Breasted Suit in Midnight Blue, £ 1,790, thomsweeney.com



The smart dress code is also sometimes referred to as a ‘lounge suit’ (not to be confused with pajamas, unless you are feeling particularly lazy / lazy on the big day), but both essentially indicate that you should wear a two- tailored pieces with a shirt and tie. Don’t be afraid to make it look like you’ve put in an effort – the key to getting the right look, in my opinion, is to look well fitted and impeccably put together.

For an elegant summer wedding, therefore, I would recommend a neat double-breasted tailored suit from Anderson and Sheppard. Fran Lebowitz and Manolo Blahnik are fans of the brand’s generous front panels and high armholes, both of which provide an even more flattering fit. The lack of structure will keep you cool and you’ll want to wear the costume again for years to come, especially to make sure you get your money’s worth. Alternately Vestiaire Collective is a great option for second-hand sewing, and currently features a 1970s-infused Yves Saint Laurent number.

Elsewhere, hot young fashion houses P Johnson and Thom sweeney – who recently opened new chi-chi premises on Old Burlington Street in London – both offer an affordable line of ready-made double-breasted suits that have a sort of late 1980s Giorgio Armani vibe in them. the cut of their drape. Dressed with a classic cut-collar poplin shirt and tone-on-tone silk tie or with a grandad collar shirt for a chic and casual dress code, these suits are worn like pajamas, which is obviously a win.

Casual chic

Dark Navy Cotton and Linen Games Mk II Blazer from Drake, £ 595; chinos, £ 295, drakes.com



Casual chic is, in general, a difficult dress code to achieve. Arrive looking too carelessly, and you risk offending the bride and groom; look like an undertaker, and people will think you are at the wrong ceremony.

The key to making this work, I think, is to look at the smart part. The separations work well – a Drake midnight blue work jacket worn with some chinos from the same brand in caramel, for example – but you have to dress up the outfit for this to work.

<>

Church’s Bookbinder Burnt Smoke Moccasin, £ 670, church-footwear.com

Manolo Blahnik, Mario grosgrain-trimmed patent-leather loafers, £ 595, mrporter.com



The aforementioned pairing would look excellent worn with chunky pieces From the church loafers, a white Oxford shirt and a swagger. If you go for a full suit, you could potentially push it to its limits by wearing it with a high-quality t-shirt and a pair of driving or tennis shoes, provided you don’t mind frowning on the looks. for a long time. lost octogenarian uncles.

All other dress codes

Richard James Hyde Costume in Cobalt, £ 1,040, richard-james.com



A foolproof option for all the fancy dressing sayings – think “beach chic” or “cocktail casual” (thrill) – is to invest in a colorful suit that can be dressed up with a tonal shirt and tie, or dressed up with more casual pieces. Savile Row Pillar Richard james has made an excellent, richly colored two-piece line for Spring / Summer 2021 that will make you look like the life and soul of the party – and nothing like a budding member of the Bullingdon Club.

To pursue @financialtimesfashion on Instagram to first discover our latest stories