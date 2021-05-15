Rock stars: why are men embracing diamonds?

James O’Neill makes my WhatsApp stream shine. The 35-year-old Irishman, who runs an interior design studio in London with her husband Bryan, sends me snaps of her jewelry collection, including her Art Deco-style engagement ring, tennis bracelet and a Liberace-esque cocktail ring. ordered from a Jaipur jeweler who is due to arrive later this month. Their unifying force? Diamonds.

“What I love so much about diamonds is that they enhance what I wear,” O’Neill says over the phone. Her first piece was a diamond, sapphire and ruby ​​ring given to her by her mother and stepfather for her 30th birthday. “No matter how tired or tired you are, if you put on your diamonds it adds an air of fabulousness to the way you go about your activities and how you feel about yourself.”

Many younger men today are comfortable with jewelry – chains, signet rings, and bracelets are staple of city dwellers – but to some, diamonds have seemed a bit too flashy or feminine.

Now, however, the sparkling stones are proving alluring to a growing pool of male buyers. Although fine jewelry sales generally fell in 2020 (according to Euromonitor, the men’s market fell more than 20% to $ 4.6 billion), demand for men’s diamond pieces jumped 44% in YoY for London jeweler Shaun Leane and 50% for Shay from LA, while Matches Fashion has just launched a selection of 36 glittering designs from 11 brands. Boucheron’s managing director, Hélène Poulit-Duquesne, calls this category “promising”: the latest campaigns from the Parisian house owned by Kering show male models sporting gold and diamond ear clips and large emerald and pink hoops. diamonds that send light dancing across the ceiling. “We want men to be full of diamonds,” she said.

Shay Pave Diamond Signet Ring, £ 2,940, shayjewelry.com



Throughout history, men have dripped with jewelry, from Egyptian pharaohs to Russian tsars to the Maharaja of Patiala who, in 1928, commissioned Boucheron to transform 7,571 diamonds and 1,432 emeralds into necklaces, corsages, turban pins. and other parts. Yet, for much of the last century, the popularity of diamonds among men has cooled. Over the past few decades, they’ve been associated with women’s engagement rings or hyper-masculine rappers, and have felt elusive to much of the male population.

Shaun Leane Serpent Trace Vertebrae Bracelet, POA, shaunleane.com



But over the past couple of years, diamonds – and pearls too – have shone on the necks, cuffs and lapels of celebrities including Timothée Chalamet, Daniel Kaluuya, Pharrell Williams, Jared Leto, A $ AP Rocky and Harry Styles, that offer a modern face. for masculinity as they challenge traditional gender boundaries. The fact that these A-listers aren’t afraid to shine inspires confidence in other men. “Harry Styles always wears great jewelry,” says O’Neill. “He is very masculine but he also opts for the super-feminine [things] and he’s not afraid to push the boundaries.

Even so, clients who follow the lead of these celebrities are more daring than most. It’s not a “black suit” type guy wearing diamonds, says Poulit-Duquesne – a point confirmed by LA jeweler Lizzie Mandler, whose most popular pieces include signet rings studded with white diamonds. “I can’t categorize them into just one type or career, but they all have a solid sense of personal style,” she says of her clients, who are mostly in their 30s and 40s and live in New York City, LA or London. “They feel confident [enough] to wear something otherwise considered more feminine.

Matchs’ fastest growing men’s diamond markets are the Middle East and the United States, while Boucheron focuses on young buyers in China, Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore; its average male clientele is 35 years old. Poulit-Duquesne attributes the popularity of diamonds in Asia to the fact that “the fluidity of the sexes is super strong there”. She cites Boucheron’s successful Quatre ring as an example of contrasting global attitudes: the diamond version is most popular among men in Asia, while in the West, gemless is preferred.

Daniel Kaluuya wore a Cartier diamond necklace at the 93rd Academy Awards, 2021 © Getty Images



Weddings are a big market for any brand of diamond jewelry – which is part of why Boucheron’s main client is young – and the widespread legalization of gay marriage may have boosted demand among Westerners, O’Neill says. “Now that more and more gay men are getting married, I think we’re like, ‘Why should I just go for a wedding ring? Normally I wouldn’t be so conservative in my tastes, so why would I be for my wedding or engagement ring? ”

Juan Yarur, a 37-year-old Chilean art dealer, has expanded his diamond cluster in recent months, ordering an ornate brooch from Shaun Leane and purchasing a Golconda diamond ring to celebrate the birth of his daughter. “We used to travel nonstop [pre-Covid-19], so now I can spend that money on jewelry, ”he says of Zoom de Santiago. The pandemic prompted him to “restrict” his field of action: he buys fewer parts but of better quality “rather than so many small tchotchkes”.

Diamonds, says Damien Paul, Head of Men’s Fashion at Matches Fashion, “are an investment: they have a timelessness. Who doesn’t want to feel good with a “handy” purchase that they can pass on to their children? “

Any reluctance to acquire such memorabilia online has apparently dissipated: £ 20,000 coins are now regularly collected through the Matches app. “There is a preconceived idea that when buying fine jewelry, you go to jewelers,” says Paul. “In fact, [purchasing through apps is] an avant-garde way to buy big ticket items. “

Rather than being exhibited only on special occasions, these pieces are worn like a daily lift. Yarur works from home with sparkly fingers and sparkly cuffs and says he will “put on the biggest [diamond] piece I own to go to my sister’s house on a Sunday in jogging pants ”. As for O’Neill? “I wear [my diamonds] all day, every day, everywhere. I just think they are so fabulous.

