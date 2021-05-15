Long Island Hispanic Bar Association Hosts Ball Gown Competition – Breaking News, Sports, Weather, Traffic and the Best of New York City





New York Weather: CBS2 5/14 Nightly forecast at 11 p.m.CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 14 at 11 p.m. 2 hours ago

Long Island Hispanic Bar Association hosts ball gown competitionLong Island organization spreads love with donation of dresses; Cory James reports from CBS2. 2 hours ago

Philadelphia leader Eli Kulp shares message about turning darkness into hopeIt’s been six years since an Amtrak train crashed in Philadelphia, killing eight people and injuring more than 200 others. One of the injured was famous chef Eli Kulp. He now shares his talents and a message about turning darkness into hope; CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports. 2 hours ago

NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force investigating Brooklyn Church vandalismNYPD Hate Crimes Task Force Investigates Crucifix Vandalism at Brooklyn Church Overnight; CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports. 2 hours ago

4 suspects questioned in connection with violent attacks on the metroPolice question four suspects after a series of violent attacks on the metro on Friday morning; CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports. 2 hours ago

Rising gun violence and threats to public safety dominate New York mayor’s first Democratic debateRising gun violence and threat to public safety dominated New York’s first mayoral debate between the top eight Democratic candidates on Thursday; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the highlights. 1 day ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/13 Nightly forecast at 11 p.m.CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 13 at 11 p.m. 1 day ago

CBS sports reporter AJ Ross lobbies for bill to require groomers to be licensed after dog diesHow did a trip to PetSmart become a death sentence for a 12-year-old poodle? The latest case highlights what animal advocates see as a growing problem with unauthorized pet groomers. The dog’s owner shared his pain and his efforts to protect pets with CBS2’s Jessica Layton. 1 day ago

Hate message left outside the Brooklyn Islamic CenterPolice are looking for vandals who spray painted hate messages outside an Islamic center in Brooklyn. 1 day ago

CDC announces updated mask guidelines as children become eligible for COVID vaccineFor the first time on Thursday, we saw children as young as 12 get vaccinated, the same day the CDC announced that if you were fully vaccinated you can ditch the mask, most of the time; CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports. 1 day ago

Ferry crashes while trying to dock in BrooklynA ferry crashed into a Brooklyn construction barge on Thursday night. 1 day ago

Make way for the Knicks Clinch playoffsThe New York Knicks clinched a playoff berth; Reports by Steve Overmyer of CBS2. 2 days ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/12 Nightly forecast at 11 p.m.CBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 12 at 11 p.m. 2 days ago

Colonial Pipeline restores service, fuel supplies are expected to return to normal in several daysColonial Pipeline restored service after a cyber attack disrupted operations, but it will be several days before fuel supplies return to normal; CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports. 2 days ago

Airlines Suspend Tel Aviv Flights Amid Growing Middle East CrisisAmerican, Delta and United Airlines have suspended flights to Tel Aviv amid a growing crisis in the Middle East. It comes as Israel stepped up its military offensive after more rockets were launched from Gaza; CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports. 2 days ago

Farrakhan Muhammad arrested in connection with Times Square shootingThe suspect in Saturday’s Times Square shooting is now behind bars in Florida after a four-day manhunt; CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports. 2 days ago

New observation deck opens in Midtown on October 21Get ready to take in New York’s famous skyline from new heights. 3 days ago

New York Weather: CBS2 5/11 Nightly Forecast at 11:00 PMCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for May 11 at 11 p.m. 3 days ago

Travel industry begins to recover as pandemic restrictions ease and vaccinations increaseThe travel industry suffered a more than 40% cut in consumer spending during the pandemic, but things are picking up. Jessica Moore from CBS2 has advice on where to go and how to get there. 3 days ago

New Jersey Hindu temple workers say they were forced into manual laborAbout 200 workers at a large Hindu temple in central New Jersey say they were forced to work manually. New lawsuit says workers earned just over a dollar an hour; CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports. 3 days ago

Father and son attacked after Fender Bender in QueensA wing bend in Queens turned into a violent beating over the weekend, and now police are looking for the suspect accused of assaulting a father and son; CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports. 3 days ago

New Yorkers clash in protests against Middle East crisisIsrael is said to be preparing for war, and for so many in New York City, conflict in the Middle East is personal; CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports. 3 days ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11am ForecastCBS2’s Lonnie Quinn says conditions will improve in our area as the week progresses. 4 days ago

CBS2 profiles immigrants who came to the United States through the treacherous southern borderKevin Rincon of CBS2 spoke to two women who described the ordeal. 4 days ago

