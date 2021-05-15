Distinguished Gentlemans Ride promotes men’s health | News, Sports, Jobs





COLUMBIANA – Adam Pratt, owner and operator at Youngstown Cycle and Speed, brings a vintage high performance suit to Columbiana on May 23. Motorcyclists can register online to participate in The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride to promote men’s health. Runners can register on www.gentlemansride.com by clicking with the left mouse button on the Rides tab located at the top left of the page. The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride raises funds for prostate cancer research and men’s mental health. The ride began in Australia, organized around the theme of Mad Men, and spread internationally. Pratt enjoys using his business as a platform to get involved in charity. “I try to benefit some sort of organization, and it’s usually something that is close to where I live …” said Pratt. Pratt said the opportunity to compete in a race featuring classic motorcycles and dapper styling fits the motive of his industry. “I was trying to do things that benefit charities and things like that, fun things that we can do that are different. And, given that it’s like a vintage motorcycle niche, given that it’s our niche, we’re in vintage stuff, we want to move this place to vintage motorcycles, ” said Pratt. Pratt explained that the hike will start at Youngstown Cycle and Speed ​​in Boardman where runners will travel to Mill Creek Park, runners will gather for a photo at the lookout. Once photos are complete, runners will parade through Mill Creek Park again before heading to High Octane Coffee for a break. Riders will then sail to Columbiana where they will pass through town, around the plaza, near the Birdfish Brewery and finish at Factory 46. There will also be a classic car show at Factory 46 where independent bikers and those with classic cars can participate. “Everyone can just have a good time and relax,” said Pratt Pratt said runners should dress stylishly and register ahead of the event. Pratt plans to bring something he believes to be different and fun to his hometown of Columbiana. “My thoughts on Columbiana like it’s my hometown, that’s where I live. I love this city and my thoughts on this are that I would like us to arrive and have people on the streets waiting for us and know what it is. “ said Pratt. [email protected] Today’s breaking news and more delivered to your inbox







