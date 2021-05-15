Mens Style Floral Shirts





Even though her 2021 and gender-based stereotypes are breaking down, there’s still that little voice in your head that makes you uncomfortable while looking for so-called feminine colors and prints. Sometimes it’s because you want to look as manly as possible and other times it’s just because you feel like you can’t make it. We understood. There are trends that seem a little too unconventional and daring for everyday wear. However, if you want your style to evolve, it is important to experiment with trends. Today we are going to talk about one of these trends. Floral prints have been around for a very long time for men, however, there are still apprehensions that keep people from wearing this trendy print. Well, don’t worry, because we’ve curated a list of some of the most stylish looks in Bollywood that are sure to inspire your wardrobe this season. 1. Simple and clean What’s a summer look without bright reds and yellows? A look as simple as this can also make your head spin if you style it properly. Aparshakti Khurana wears a bright red floral shirt with white pants in this look. This is a classic example of how you can never go wrong wearing a statement shirt with sturdy pants. Instagram / AparshaktiKhurana 2. Keep it raw Then we have this simple yet gorgeous look worn by Vikrant Massey. Wearing fabrics like cotton and linen in the summer can make a huge difference. The raw, slightly crushed shirt is a totally underwhelming vibe. Notice how the blue and crimson hues add a refreshing and airy appeal to the look. Oh and don’t forget to keep it cool by unbuttoning the top buttons. Instagram / VikrantMassey 3. The Cherry Blossom Way Wearing a print on paper might seem like a bold choice at first, but it’s definitely worth a try. Make sure to go for smaller prints, like the Jim Sarbhs cherry blossom print, while trying out this trend. Make sure you break up the pattern by wearing a sturdy shirt underneath and you’re sorted. Instagram / Jim Sarbh 4. Quirk It Up If you’re as bored of seeing the same old costumes as us, you’ll love this look. Farhan Akhtar really stood out with this look. The simple touch of exposing the shirt through the sleeves of the blazer adds a much needed casual touch to the look. From the quirky print to the unconventional silhouette, this look is a complete ten out of ten. Instagram / Farhan Akhtar 5. Graphics game Finally, we have this casual yet stylish look for all the boys next door. There are many different types of floral prints out there and choosing a loaded and colorful print like this might be your best bet. A jacket like this can amplify any basic look in seconds. Instagram / Shahid Kapoor Long live a flowery summer! Here! Now that you know how to style floral shirts and balance the print, you can go ahead and start experimenting with this summer trend. Do you like floral prints or are you still worried about this trend? Let us know in the comments below! Explore more







