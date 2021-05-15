When Ananya Panday Channeled Kylie Jenner In A Pink Latex Dress Worth 4k Photos

One of the most important names that comes up when someone talks about Gen Z fashion in India is Ananya Panday. The actor who never shies away from flaunting his skinny figure in bodycon outfits, quirky bikinis, and looks equally stunning in modern ethnic clothing, is our go-to fashionista for the latest trends.

An old photo of Ananya is currently touring the Internet and rightly so. The photo, which is at the origin of a shoot made in January 2020, was shared by her stylist Tanya Ghavri. In the picture, the Khaali Peeli the actor can be seen wearing a hot pink bodycon mini dress. The dress also featured a halter neck and was made of latex. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of twisted gold earrings and looked stunning in her minimal makeup. Tanya had shared the post with the caption, “Flash and easy @ananyapanday rocking a touch of pink in this @ ohpolly- and we’re all at heart. (Sic).”

Her look quickly reminded us of Kylie Jenner in a similar outfit. The Kardashian-Jenner family made latex outfits a staple of every wardrobe and gave it its place in the fashion world. In 2018, Kylie was seen wearing a similar bubblegum pink latex dress. The makeup mogul had even died of her hair in matching shades which she had tied into a tight ponytail for the event. Kylie had her dress custom made from the Laroxx brand.

Kylie Jenner in bubblegum pink latex dress (Instagram / Splashnews)

Even if you can’t buy Kylie Jenner’s look, you can still add Ananya Panday’s dress to your wardrobe. The hot pink latex dress is from Oh Polly brand and is worth 4,132 (GBP 40). You can read it again.

Ananya Panday’s dress is worth 4k (ohpolly.com)

Check out some of Ananya’s other looks that we have bookmarked that we would like to add to our collection as well:

On the job side, Ananya’s upcoming projects include Liger in which she will be seen opposite Vijay Deverakonda. She will also be seen sharing screen space with Deepika Padukone and Sidhant Chaturvedi in Shakun Batra’s upcoming project.

