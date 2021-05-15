REMEMBER WHEN: Graduated, Cleaning, Dressing, Having Fun in 1921 – The Andalusia Star-News

The title of one of the best titles of 1921, Aint We Got Fun, puts into words the mood that has dominated much of the decade called the The Roaring Twenties. Automobiles and Appliances made peoples’ lives more convenient. They also bought things to improve their newly increased hobbies, mostly radios, around which millions of families gathered every evening to listen to shows. Tickets for movies and sport events were also a popular pastime. It was estimated that in the mid 1920s, fifty million people in the United States went to the movies every week. Young women dressed and behaved in a bold and modern way and came to symbolize the freewheel 20s spirit. Andalusia was no exception.

Pictures of fashion started to appear in The star of Andalusiaand women become more independent during and after First World War took note of the announcements.

May 6, 1921 Of Paris, new shimmering dress, the new frock coat the the skirt is only 12 inches from the floor!

Sweet girl graduates who have already started planning their graduation dresses may well take a hint of styles with shaken and bandage dresses white trimmed with rolled-up ribbon. The off-the-shoulder effect is on Grandma’s Day and promises to be very popular this season. Dainty white linen handkerchief dresses with hems added to the bodice are attractive to the young ensemble.

Girl graduates in this period of time wore white dresses and worn bouquets of red roses. Graduation dresses, caps and dresses, were not worn until later.

May 3, 1921 The senior class of Andalusia high school will present Hurdy-gurdy girl, the delicious comedy in three acts. Miss Idalee Riley conducts the play which will take place in the school auditorium on the evening of Friday May 13th.

May 10, 1921 The House of Mr. and Mrs. FH Dubose near Andalusia was the scene of a happy Birthday last Friday evening, when the members of the Junior class from high school entertained Seniors. The color palette of gold and purple, the colors of the class, has been used effectively. The staircase was intertwined with South Smilax, and the year 1921 was beautifully outlined with roses. Misses Mildred Parker and Miriam Cook served a refreshing punch, the table being decorated roses and burning candles. Later that evening, as the guests busied themselves with doing their possible the story, a refreshing ice class was served by Misses Catherine hill and Lillian brawner. It was a happy holiday indeed and the Juniors will always have a great place in the hearts of Seniors to give them such a pleasant evening.

May 13, 1921 The beginning of Andalusia in 1921 High school will end on Wednesday evening with the end of studies exercises at school auditorium (East 3-Notch School room). The following young men and women in the senior class include: Jewel Atkinson, Josie Blair, Fred Baisden, Louella Coplin, Eleanor Campbell, Thomas Conner, Kirk Enzor, Nina Merle Gantt, Foy Jimmerson, Henry Edward Jones, Cecil Jones, Inez Moye, Rhett Parker, Ethel Raley, Bernard Simmons, Fred Taylor, Myrtle Windham, Tracey Wilder, and Isadore Wallace.

This writer sees that Senior Tracey Wilder had a role in the program as did Inez Moye, solo pianist. (They later became husband and wife, and Wilder became Mayor of Andalusia.)

The star reported later May 24, The senior class the graduation exercises were presented to a high level audience and were of great personality and showed great preparation.

FOR GRADUATES Wristwatches, pearl beads, lingerie clasps, brooches, hat pins, rings, gold thimbles, umbrellas, etc. at the lowest prices. P. LEWIS, in Court Square.

In May 1921, other ongoing activities in Andalusia were reported in the local newspaper and reported that the city was hopping.

May 2, 1921 – Many of this section were Andalusia Saturday to see the horse racing at the Fair Grounds.

May 2, 2921 We have started the delivery of milk cream, and Butter in the afternoon. Telephone 193 4 rings Ralph H. Riley

May 3, 1921 HOUR OF HISTORY Children of Andalusia between the ages 9 and 12 are invited to meet on Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m. on Lawn of Mrs. Henry Opps for tell stories. Miss Lola Smith will tell the stories at this time. In case of rain, the children will go to the Methodist Church.

May 10, 1921 the CAMP FIRE GIRLS were entertained at a weekend house party by their tutor, Ms. TE Henderson, in his chalet, Tamara Cottage who is near his residence (on E. 3-Notch St.). Mrs. Henderson recently had her cottage renovated with new porches and an added bedroom. It is an ideal camping house for the girls. In the evening with the burning campfire, groups of girls singing to the accompaniment of a ukulele, others dance to the music of a Edison Machine so generously offered by Brown and Broughton (pharmacy), and the lattice Campfire Flag floating in the breeze, quite a nice shot of youth, happiness, and camaraderie. Mrs. Henderson looks forward to the summer days when there will be other parties in Tamara Cottage.

May 17, 1921 the MacDowell Music Club entertain at one of the most brilliant functions, socially and musically, ever had in Andalusia, a tea and silver recital with guest violinist of Montgomery, vocal soloist of flower, and piano duet interpreted by Mrs. Lyons and Mrs. Plummer. May everyone take the opportunity to hear this excellent program at the home of Mrs CA ONeal at East Three Notch street Thursday evening. (The First Baptist Church is now on this land.)

May 27, 1921 PARK SOON TO HAVE SIDEWALKS A survey has already been made for the sidewalks that will cross the park in the center of the square. The works will start in the coming days. Once completed, the to park will be one of show the places of Andalusia.

May 27, 1921 HANDKERCHIEF SHOWER The beautiful lawn surrounding the Carson at home on Pleasant Hill was the mecca for a crowd of girls on Wednesday morning when Miss Alma Carson entertained in honor of Miss Dorothy Dugger. Guests were invited to the beautifully appointed punch table, then invited to write a verse in the Friendship book. Cream and cakes were served. Several games have been appreciated such as doing this and that. Miss Mildred Baisden won the first prize, a delicacy puff. All appreciated the kind hospitality of the Carsons. (Note This house was located on the corner of Montgomery Street and Carson St. John Frank Carson was Mayor of Andalusia from 1927.)

May 31, 1921 The lawn surrounding the Dr CH Chapman the house was the scene of a beautiful Festival last Thursday evening, when the members of Circle n ° 6 of Baptist Church entertained at a fair with a tent show. Hot dog vendors implored cries, and ice cream was sold where the the fish pond, the woman with the blue beard, the snake eater, the fortune teller, the palm reader and other attractions drew large crowds. A good sum has been made for the Baptist organ fund.

Also in May 1921 the Andalusia Kiwanis Club was organized with 50 members. The organization was perfected in a meeting held at the new courthouse when the officers and the board of directors have been elected. Albert L. Rankin who was elected President announced that the first lunch meeting will take place on Thursday 12 May. Kiwanians and Rotarians confer in order to organize a baseball club for Andalusia to take care of some of the nearby teams that seem to be rising up to join our team.

A newspaper editorial du jour reads, This small town goes with all its heart in everything it does and makes it a success. She already has a chamber of Commerce with 200 members, a good Rotary Club, and now a Kiwanis Club. This is the reason why Town of Piney Woods overtakes his neighbors and puts himself on the map. We pride ourselves in the fuck her citizens.

A report was made in the May journal of the April clean-up campaign citizen-led Score another for Andalusia. She is today the cleanest city in Alabama. Civic Pride is in the the smallest neighborhoods as in the most fashionable residential section in town. Yards were swept away. Dependencies have been scrupulously cleaned. Vacant lots have been cleared of weeds. No particles of standing water can be found from the opening of the filled drains. Church lots are clean and beautiful. Alley and vacant places behind the stores were placed in a perfectly sanitary condition.

Whistles sounded at six o’clock every morning for everyone to get up and go to work to clean the house, wash windows, lounge chairs, clean cupboards and dark corners of accumulated garbage, pick up cans, bottles and garbage of all kinds ready for the city ​​wagon, spread lime and demolish ugly outhouses, fencing chickens, pigs, cows, planting flowers in curbs and beds, cleaning streets and urging citizens to swing in line with the spirit of spring.

the job was divided into four rooms to clean up the city. Committee chairmen have been Ms SB Milligan, Ms AM Riley, Ms JC Hill, and Ms. EM Becket. Ms. Opp was president of the Square committee. Mrs. Burnett was president of the Deposit committee. The scouts, the camp Girls of fire, their leaders, Professor LE Brown and a bunch of student volunteers contributed to the transformation of these places from horrors to beauty spots in town. Great appreciation was offered to Mr Lucene Pendrey, Mr Sidney Waits, health worker Dr RI Kearley, Chamber of Commerce Secretary MJG Scherf, Mayor TE Henderson. Police Chief Jernigan, Mr. Head, street warden, and all those who have left their companies to work with these groups every day. Special thanks were sent to The star of Andalusia for the publicity given through its columns.

Like us Remember when in this column, let us be grateful to these citizens 100 years ago, those with that fuck who

give us an example today celebrate the achievements of our school graduates, appreciate celebrations and recreation similar to the days of old, to work when it’s time to make our city a great place to live, and to always have the same spirit which permeates in the heart of this southern Alabama town.

