Pair of Vikings automatically qualify for nationals on day two of NSIC meeting

DULUTH, Minnesota – The Augustana track teams had a record-breaking second day of the NSIC Outdoor Championships in Duluth, Minnesota on Friday.

The highlights of the day were two events. In the high jump, Mearah Miedema broke the NSIC Outdoor Championships record with an NCAA Auto Qualifying score of 5-9.75. Her efforts put her in a tie at four for the nation’s top spot and put her at No. 2 on the all-time list in Augustana.

In the decathlon, NSIC preseason athlete of the year Tyl woelber achieved this distinction by breaking the NSIC Outdoor Championships record in the ten-event series. Woelber’s total of 7,302 points was also an NCAA Auto-Qualifier which ranks him fourth in the country. The score is also a new school record, breaking a record since 1982.

Woelber won the event by over 950 points. He started the day with a third place in the 110m hurdles, giving him 774 points. Throwing the disc 126-09.75 signaled Woelber to take first place, earning 637 points. He had another third place in the pole vault, jumping 14-01.25 for 702 points. He also won 704 points for winning the javelin with a lift of 189-5.75.

As the final round of the decathlon approached, Woelber needed to score 538 points to reach the automatic qualifying mark. He rose to the occasion and then some, running a time of 4: 55.22 to finish third and most importantly give him 588 points.

Mathias kollberg finished the decathlon in seventh place scoring 5,846 points to secure two points for the Vikings. He came back and placed fourth in the long jump with a 23 foot jump.

First-year student Ryan hartman caused a stir in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase, dropping his personal best by almost 40 seconds. He won the event with a time of 9: 07.77 in his second steeplechase race. His time is also an interim qualifying time and ranks eighth on Augustana’s all-time roster.

In the 10,000m women, Megan means had a runner-up performance in a new personal best 35: 24.84. Her time was an interim NCAA qualifier which places her 16th in the nation as well as No.5 on the all-time roster.

In total, the Vikings scored 14 event points with Nicolette schmidt placing fifth in a time of 37: 22.34 while Cait Savey was seventh in 37: 34.00.

The men’s 10,000m earned Augustana 17 points. Henry klitzke led the way for the Vikings with his second place clocking 30: 29.04. Senior Alec kray joined him in all the conferences with a third place in 30: 52.80, Person Kray completed the scoring with his time of 32: 04.14 with 3 points in his sixth place.

Augustana notched big points in the women’s 3,000m steeple with Rebekah Rairdon and Rachel Rairdon combining for 18 points. Rekebah won the event in a time of 10.36.99 while Rachel took top honors in 10.50.68. Callin naddy placed sixth in the race with a time of 11: 16.24 to bring the total points to 21 for the event.

Isaiah Morin-Baxter got points for the Vikings in the high jump finishing fifth with a jump of 6-4.75.

Senior Selin dikmen qualified for the 100m hurdles final with a time of 14.57.

Seniors Austin miller and Tiegen Lindner will race in the 800m finals after their performances in the events of 1.51.49 and 1: 52.94, respectively.

Cami streff will be in the 800m tomorrow also qualifying with his time of 2: 13.50.

Augustana’s men enter the final day of the competition taking first place with 48 points. The Viking women are in third place with 45 points.

The remainder of the NSIC Outdoor Championships will be on Saturday. Field events take place at 10 a.m. while running events are scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.

