Fashion
Pair of Vikings automatically qualify for nationals on day two of NSIC meeting
DULUTH, Minnesota – The Augustana track teams had a record-breaking second day of the NSIC Outdoor Championships in Duluth, Minnesota on Friday.
The highlights of the day were two events. In the high jump, Mearah Miedema broke the NSIC Outdoor Championships record with an NCAA Auto Qualifying score of 5-9.75. Her efforts put her in a tie at four for the nation’s top spot and put her at No. 2 on the all-time list in Augustana.
In the decathlon, NSIC preseason athlete of the year Tyl woelber achieved this distinction by breaking the NSIC Outdoor Championships record in the ten-event series. Woelber’s total of 7,302 points was also an NCAA Auto-Qualifier which ranks him fourth in the country. The score is also a new school record, breaking a record since 1982.
Woelber won the event by over 950 points. He started the day with a third place in the 110m hurdles, giving him 774 points. Throwing the disc 126-09.75 signaled Woelber to take first place, earning 637 points. He had another third place in the pole vault, jumping 14-01.25 for 702 points. He also won 704 points for winning the javelin with a lift of 189-5.75.
As the final round of the decathlon approached, Woelber needed to score 538 points to reach the automatic qualifying mark. He rose to the occasion and then some, running a time of 4: 55.22 to finish third and most importantly give him 588 points.
Mathias kollberg finished the decathlon in seventh place scoring 5,846 points to secure two points for the Vikings. He came back and placed fourth in the long jump with a 23 foot jump.
First-year student Ryan hartman caused a stir in the men’s 3,000m steeplechase, dropping his personal best by almost 40 seconds. He won the event with a time of 9: 07.77 in his second steeplechase race. His time is also an interim qualifying time and ranks eighth on Augustana’s all-time roster.
In the 10,000m women, Megan means had a runner-up performance in a new personal best 35: 24.84. Her time was an interim NCAA qualifier which places her 16th in the nation as well as No.5 on the all-time roster.
In total, the Vikings scored 14 event points with Nicolette schmidt placing fifth in a time of 37: 22.34 while Cait Savey was seventh in 37: 34.00.
The men’s 10,000m earned Augustana 17 points. Henry klitzke led the way for the Vikings with his second place clocking 30: 29.04. Senior Alec kray joined him in all the conferences with a third place in 30: 52.80, Person Kray completed the scoring with his time of 32: 04.14 with 3 points in his sixth place.
Augustana notched big points in the women’s 3,000m steeple with Rebekah Rairdon and Rachel Rairdon combining for 18 points. Rekebah won the event in a time of 10.36.99 while Rachel took top honors in 10.50.68. Callin naddy placed sixth in the race with a time of 11: 16.24 to bring the total points to 21 for the event.
Isaiah Morin-Baxter got points for the Vikings in the high jump finishing fifth with a jump of 6-4.75.
Senior Selin dikmen qualified for the 100m hurdles final with a time of 14.57.
Seniors Austin miller and Tiegen Lindner will race in the 800m finals after their performances in the events of 1.51.49 and 1: 52.94, respectively.
Cami streff will be in the 800m tomorrow also qualifying with his time of 2: 13.50.
Augustana’s men enter the final day of the competition taking first place with 48 points. The Viking women are in third place with 45 points.
The remainder of the NSIC Outdoor Championships will be on Saturday. Field events take place at 10 a.m. while running events are scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.
–GoAugie.com–
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]