Stacey Solomon in tears after finding the dream wedding dress



















May 15, 2021 – 7:11 a.m. CEST



Jenni McKnight Stacey Solomon was in tears after sharing sketches of her ‘dream’ wedding dress for her upcoming nuptials with Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon was in tears on Friday night after sharing sketches of her “dreamy” wedding dress on Instagram. the Cowardly women star – who is about to get married Joe swash at their home, Cottage Pickle in July – admitted that she gets emotional every time she looks at the beautiful dress. MORE: Stacey Solomon’s fiancé Joe Swash suffers serious wedding accident – fans react Posting her stories, Stacey shared a pencil drawing of the elegant halterneck design, which features a deep v-neckline, pretty embroidery, a flowy skirt with a center slit, and a delicate train that goes from the shoulders to the floor. Loading the player … WATCH: Stacey Solomon teases the wedding venue in her new home Captioning the photo, Stacey wrote: “I’m so late with our wedding. I couldn’t go in and try on anything … But here are some drawing ideas on how I imagine the dress of my dreams...I honestly cry watching them.“ Stacey recently opened at HELLO! Online about her marriage, admitting that she is patiently waiting to finally be able to set foot in a bridal boutique. “I’m so nervous, due to COVID, I haven’t been able to try anything yet. The bridal store has such a backlog of people waiting that I’m just going to have to be patient and take my turn! ” Stacey told us. MORE: Stacey Solomon shows stunning £ 1.2million home wedding venue RELATED: Outdoor Wedding Inspiration For Your Post-Lockdown Ceremony Stacey’s dream dress is gorgeous! Her too revealed her color palette for her big day, admitting it will be “sage green, white and gold,” but said planning for the ceremony has taken a step back due to other work commitments. “I invested so much in making this collection that planning the wedding was a real challenge,” she said of her range with In the style. Stacey and Joe got engaged on Christmas Eve “I’ve slacked off on so many things. It’s all half over by the minute – I’ll be lucky if the rabbi shows up and that’s it!” Stacey added jokingly. “I just told Joe, we’ll just have to go and if it’s really clear and simple then this is what it is. As long as we’re together and getting married, that’s all that matters. “ Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







