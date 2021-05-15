Loni Anderson on Hollywood Museum Squares, trying on Marilyn Monroes dress: it gave me chills

EXCLUSIVE: Loni Anderson takes advantage of a blast from the past.

The actress teamed up with several stars to “The places of the Hollywood museum”, where fans of the beloved game show can watch new videos on demand. Each show features a special greeting from legendary “Hollywood Squares” host Peter Marshall and is hosted by Tom Bergeron, John Davidson, Marc Summers, Patt Finn and Bruce Vilanch.

Some of the many celebrities taking part in this special include Anderson, as well as Gilbert Gottfried, Donna Mills, Jerry Mathers, Alison Arngrim and Rich Little to name a few. The product will benefit The Hollywood Museum, which kept workers employed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The actress had already made her mark on “Hollywood Squares” before she rose to fame with “WKRP in Cincinnati”. Shes is now hoping the special event will encourage the possibility of a reboot for the beloved game show.

Anderson spoke to Fox News about reuniting with some of her virtual friends, her favorite attendees over the years, and how she managed to wear the original Marilyn Monroes dress.

Fox News: How does it feel to participate in a special project like “The Hollywood Museum Squares”?

Loni Anderson: I thought it was a wonderful idea. Just being able to see and talk to each other was fantastic. And I really hope they bring back “Hollywood Squares” per se because it’s such a great game show.

And this is such a great cause. The Hollywood Museum is so wonderful for preserving the history of Hollywood. It has also made it possible for everyone to remain employed during the pandemic, which in itself is fantastic. So I really wanted to support and this is a fun way to do it.

Fox News: You made the original “Hollywood Squares” in 1978, didn’t you?

Anderson: Oh yes, in 1978. “WKRP” first aired in the fall of that year. I did my first show, I think, in August. And I was just terrified. I worked a lot as an actress, but to be yourself in front of all these smart people? I just felt like, my God, I’m going to screw it up. I am going to be ridiculous. I’m not going to be as bright or as smart as anyone. I was so scared. But Peter [Marshall] could not have been more wonderful and encouraging. And the other stars were so sweet too. It was a wonderful atmosphere.

Fox News: Who were the other people who participated at the time?

Anderson: Paul Lynde was the central place, of course. I have always been fascinated by Charo because she is so bright and sexy. And I thought I looked like a Sunday school teacher * laughs *. But I have to tell you that everyone was so much fun to be there. And the guys standing were always the best. They were so smart.

Dom DeLuise has become such a close friend and it is so touching to have these memories of him. And Paul Lynde, I would laugh so hard I cried. He was so outrageous. There were so many wonderful outings. There I was, the little Minnesota Sunday School teacher, so shocked and giggled I couldn’t breathe. I thought, “Oh, I wish I could say something like that and get away with it.” I’m sure there is a collection of takes and bloopers out there.

Fox News: What do you think today’s game shows are missing or what would you like to see more of?

Anderson: I think there are some wonderful game shows out there. I don’t think there are so many when it comes to intelligence. I’m not really into these physical game shows. I love a show like “Jeopardy!” where you can use your mind and knowledge. I guess that’s more my style. But I know there are a lot of people who prefer more physical shows. I know I can’t do any of the physical things * laughs *.

I come from an era of television when there were only three networks. We were all a small family. So I miss that camaraderie where everyone knows everyone and we worked together. When I started out, you were pretty much confident that a third of the population of the United States was watching you. So you knew everyone. Now it’s so different, especially with all the streaming platforms out there. I would love to see more.

Fox News: Did you keep in touch with Peter Marshall after your appearance?

Anderson: Oh yeah, we’ve been friends for years and he also did an episode of “WKRP” where he played a game show host. We still laugh at all. I recently appeared at his birthday party which we virtually did for him. He’s so incredibly special. He is part of so many wonderful memories. Our paths always cross and I am grateful for that.

Fox News: Speaking of the Hollywood museum, you wore the Marilyn Monroes dress, which is on display. What’s the story behind this?

Anderson: When the museum got it, [president and founder] Donelle Dadigan asked me if I would consider wearing the dress. And I said, “Oh my God, will I be? I’ll be there in a minute!” And when I found out that the dress hadn’t been worn by anyone since Marilyn Monroe, well, it just gave me chills. But then I thought, “I don’t know if they were built the same way.” That’s when I was told, “It doesn’t matter. She never put a zipper in her dresses because she fluctuated so much in her weight that she was just sewn in.”

She wore this dress for a USO tour right after marrying Joe DiMaggio. And he was so upset to see how sexy the dress was. I mean, she was just the sexiest thing in the world. So when I put the dress on, I was struck by the fact that Marilyn Monroe wore this once. Passing over my skin, I just felt a tingling. I remember that before the shoot I studied the photos. She had that open-mouthed smile with those lips. And I really worked on it when I was wearing the dress. I remember all the paparazzi were there and just taking pictures. It was scary. But it was an experience that I will never forget.

Fox News: What is life like for you today?

Anderson: Burt [Reynolds] and I have a wonderful son who is the first responder. He’s an EMT and part of the search and rescue sheriffs. I am very proud of my son not that I am not proud of him all the rest of the time, but he is quite special.

Of course, we can see it through the sliding glass door to the patio [due to the pandemic]. I can’t wait for us to get our shots so I can give him a hug. I imagine everyone was eager to give everyone a hug. Show business is a pretty big bunch * laughs * and have all been deprived of it.