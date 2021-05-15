Why didn’t Kimberley dress up on “Seeking Sister Wife”?





Fans seem to have taken the Winders this season on Seeking sister wife. Although Colton is dry and unanimous, his marriage to Tami and Sophie is genuine. When you are looking for a third wife, it is about God, not about intimacy. However, a connection must be there. When they decided to actively pursue Kimberley Greene of North Carolina, it took some time to drive her to Utah. After a long time, she arrived in last week’s episode. Viewers were stunned by her relaxed appearance. Now Greene explains why she was dressed and unclothed. Is the time right for the reels to be Seeking sister wife? Last season, the Winders had started looking for a third wife but they still hadn’t come out as a plural family. Colton was legally married to Tami and they had a daughter, Sadie. The second wife Sophie lived in a separate house. The family had not yet fully and truly reunited, but they were in marriage for the right reasons. Fast forward to season 3. They had moved into a house and Sophie was pregnant with her first child. She and Tami had found common ground and were connecting. The biggest problem was Tami’s fertility issues. She desperately wanted to have more children, but she struggled. Wanting to be happy for Sophie, she threw her a baby shower and tried to give her advice and wisdom. Unfortunately, she would continue to miscarry. Wanting to grow their family, the Winders pursued Kimberley. She lived in North Carolina and they had asked her to come visit her. Unfortunately, COVID derailed her plans, so they put her on hold until Sophie gave birth. A few months after Ephraim’s arrival, Sophie and Tami approached Colton to ask Kimberley to come back and visit him. He wasn’t sure the family could handle this at the time. They had a new baby and it was a great fit. But, he said it was up to God, and if it was His will, then it was right. So Kimberley agreed to come to town. When they opened the door after her long day of travel, fans were shocked that she looked messy. Why Kimberley Didn’t Dress Up She showed up in a baseball cap and super casual. A viewer on Twitter said: “Kimberley’s bust at the scene looks like a truck driver.” According to Kimberley, there was a reason for her casual attire. In a Reddit thread, she touched on her outfit and started with the cap. She said she chose him for a personal reason that only she and the Winders know at this time. Her clothes aren’t sequins as she admits there aren’t many places to shop where she lives. Plus, she’s been talking with the family for almost three years now. Therefore, she didn’t feel the need to be anything other than herself. Her personality is what she feels shining and that’s what she used. More of their meeting will air in future episodes. Do you think there will be a spark between Kimberley and the Winders? Let us know in the comments and watch Seeking sister wife Mondays on TLC and discovery +. Latest articles by Amanda Nowitz (see everything)







