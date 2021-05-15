Fashion
The Janet Jacksons auction is a journey through the history of music (and fashion)
If you’ve ever shot a Janet Jackson video and wished you were as chic as the pop legend, your time to shine may finally be here. Jackson, who turns 55 on Sunday, decided to honor the occasion by opening his archives. By May 16, Jackson will partner with Beverly Hills auction house Juliens Auctions on sale to benefit Compassion International, a non-profit organization focused on humanitarian aid to children living below the poverty line. Usually, a celebrity sale would consist of one or two pieces considered iconic, but Jacksons’ bundle of over 3,000 items offers a comprehensive look at his accomplishments.
Every epoch of Jacksons’ career is counted, as well as many moments before fame. Her newsletters, textbooks, and childhood toys are all up for grabs alongside gold records, awards, and dozens of personal keepsakes. For fashion fans, however, the biggest perk is the deep dive into the Jacksons’ wardrobe on-screen and off. As Rhythmic Nation? Well, you can buy the embellished black jacket and baseball cap that the star wore on stage to perform her classic hit. More than one theVelvet ropefan? Make an offer for the see-through top and cargo pants Jackson chose for the Together Again music video. All of Janet’s favorite outfits are here: the jeans she danced in the sand in during Love Will Never Do Without You, that revealing cropped cardigan she grooved in while singing Thats The Way Love Goes; even the key earrings made famous by Jackson in the 80s are available.
Jacksons concert and music video outfits are sure to sell out quickly Rhythmic NationThe touring jacket has already sold for over $ 80,000, but the auction also offers a glimpse of Jacksons style away from the spotlight. The Rick Owens leather jackets, Louis Vuitton trunks and embroidered Saint Laurent boots from the Jacksons wardrobe are no less impressive than what she wears at major events. Speaking of which, there are even a few Met Gala looks in the mix. I fell in love with the stylish Atelier Versace that Jackson wore until 2008Superheroes: Fashion and Fantasyexposure? Well, it’s up to you. Equally noteworthy is the asymmetrical Lanvin LBD that Alber Elbaz whipped for Jacksons Night in the 2010s.American womengirls.
Whether you participate in the live auction or simply browse the online catalog, The Jacksons wardrobe is a journey through the history of fashion and music. After lovingly preserving his collection for years, Jackson admitted that letting go of it was bittersweet. I can’t believe this will be the last time I see some of this stuff, she shared on Twitter. But it’s all for a good cause
