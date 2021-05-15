Gucci celebrates 100th anniversary with new exhibition in Florence





To mark the 100th anniversary of the house of Gucci, the company has launched a huge exhibition in the city where it all began, Florence. Called Archetypes, the exhibit at Gucci Garden in the city’s Piazza della Signoria is a celebration of the final chapter in Gucci’s history, which began in 1921 when Guccio Gucci began selling high-end travel bags. The interior of a New York subway for the Urban Daydream fall / winter 2015 collection. Courtesy of Gucci

The brand is now under the creative leadership of Alessandro Michele, who during his short tenure of just six and a half years upset the house codes, turning it from a label known to be dear but lackluster to a dazzling celebration and mismatched. of fashion. For example, Gucci’s first centennial fashion show, called Aria, was a collaboration with another subversive powerhouse in fashion, Balenciaga. From the Gucci Collectors runway campaign for Fall / Winter 2018, a mirrored room of clocks, wigs, butterflies, plush and sneakers. Courtesy of Gucci

Perhaps rightly so then, this anniversary exhibit doesn’t focus on the history of the house, but on its meteoric rise under Michele, with vignettes built on some of its most surprising ad campaigns. Imagined as an immersive multimedia experience, it recreates 15 of Micheles’ most influential campaigns, which the designer described during the accompanying press conference as a playground of emotions. The hallways are scrawled with graffiti, a nod to the pre-fall 2018 parade, which echoed the student riots in Paris in May 1968. From fall 2018 Gucci Collectors collection, there’s a mirrored room lined with wigs, butterflies, plush toys, and even cuckoo clocks, each set to a different time. One room is designed to resemble the Berlin nightclub bathroom showcased in the Spring 2016 campaign, while another is the interior of a club itself, featuring a breakdancing duet (before the fall 2017). The New York subway wagon from Micheles’ first campaign, for Fall / Winter 2015, has been rebuilt, right down to rubber flooring, while from Fall / Winter 2017 Gucci and beyond show, there’s a miniaturized cast of models running away from a tyrannosaurus rex. An installation from the Fall / Winter 2017 campaign for Gucci and beyond, as part of the Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibition in Florence. Courtesy of Gucci

From his insanely unpredictable outlook, Michele explained that he is drawn to novelty, telling himself “an eclectic; I fall in love with a little bit of everything; I tire of everything”. Micheles’ unbridled imagination has helped redraw the lines of what constitutes men’s and women’s fashion. He’s dressed men (including singer Harry Styles) in ponytail blouses and even dresses, while dressing women in everything from men’s suits to Marie-Antoinette-style wigs and dresses. About her unique vision, which has helped Gucci achieve record growth, Michele said: Fashion has the great ability to interpret and collect what is happening now … to tell the exact moment. As part of the Gucci Garden Archetypes exhibition, the Soul Scene campaign from before fall 2017 was recreated. Courtesy of Gucci

On the danger of remaining static in fashion, Michele explained that if fashion and the fashion market want to continue to have a scene, there has to be some kind of movement ”. Thanks to the diverse cast of both models for his shows and campaigns, as well as violating gender “rules”, Michele said he hopes his clothes speak to a wide range of people, “of all types, from all kinds of people. all sizes, all races, all origins. Six and a half years ago, in my opinion, that was not the case and so I am very happy. “ The show will take place in Florence for just two weeks, before visiting seven cities, including Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney and Seoul.







