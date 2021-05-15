Phoenix Suns dancer Sydney Zmrzel opens fashion store in Scottsdale





Building on the success of her online fashion store, Jaunty, Sydney Zmrzel has just opened a physical store in Scottsdale. Zmrzel, who is also a dancer for the Phoenix Suns, started Jaunty in 2019 for go-getters and cozy queens. The store offers several collections including a selection of mini-dresses, hoodies, bikinis, sweatshirts and jewelry. “When someone comes in for shopping, I want it to look like a daydream. I want you to feel like you’re stepping off the sidewalk and immersing yourself in that magical feeling,” Zmrzel said. “I want everyone who buys there to feel confident, welcomed and excited to try things and buy new parts.” The store opening festivities, located at 7426 E. Stetson Dr. in Scottsdale, took place on May 14. Jaunty’s story:‘There is nothing wrong with turning heads’: the story behind this Phoenix Suns dancer’s ‘avant-garde’ fashion line How Zmzel’s Jaunty clothing line is ahead of schedule About a month ago I was going through changes in my life and trying to figure out what I wanted my business to look like for this summer and it struck me that what was initially in my five year plan I was just ready to make it happen now, Zmrzel said. With Jaunty, Zmrzel said she wants the brand to inspire confidence in people of all shapes and sizes and is excited to do so with customers in person in the physical store. As they walk through the door, they experience firsthand the vibe I’m trying to create. They will be able to experience it through the decor of the store, smelling the fabrics, trying on things and directly inviting me to choose the things that I think they would like and that I think would look good on them and would have more of this individual experience, Zmrzel said. How Jaunty is expanding its product line With a new store coming new clothes, Zmrzel said she has expanded what the store offers to give it a more exclusive feel. The store will also have a greater selection of options than online and with new styles on the shelves every week. “I want this to be the same real Jaunty as it has been for two years, but I want to improve this experience. Make it more convenient. I am delighted to make these connections with my buyers because I never manage to make it. see them face to face, Zmrzel said. When you shop here you get that real boutique feeling of things you can’t necessarily find online. I also have some special items which are good for small gifts and make it more of a place you can come in and grab something quickly. Or if you are looking for a whole new wardrobe, you always have this option handy. “ Elizabeth Montgomery is an arts and culture reporter for the Republic of Arizona, azcentral.com. Reach her at[email protected]or 602-444-8764. Follow her on Twitter @emontnews. Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.







