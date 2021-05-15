Princess Sofia of Sweden’s iconic dress just received a major upgrade for 2021



















May 15, 2021 – 4:48 PM CEST



Megan bull In 2018, Princess Sofia of Sweden stepped out in an elegant green tea dress from LKBennett, and she underwent a major upgrade in 2021. Shop the new daisy print shirt dress.

Back in 2018, Princess Sofia of Sweden stepped out in a green floral dress from LKBennett while attending a graduation ceremony at Sophiahemmet University in Stockholm. An image of balance in her emerald midi, the royal completed her ensemble with cream pumps and a coordinating clutch – and now the brand has given her dress a major upgrade for 2021! RELATED: Princess Sofia Shares Beautiful New Baby Boy Family Photos Princess Sofia first wore her LKBennett dress in 2018 Bringing a new twist to Sofia’s fit and flare, the ‘Haskell’ shirt dress retails for £ 325. Crafted from pure silk in an archival 1930s daisy print, it features a contrasting black lace-trimmed collar the Duchess of Cambridge would love. The short sleeves and puffed shoulders certainly make a statement, while the black domed buttons, self-tie belt, and flowing skirt add to her ultra-flattering silhouette. LKBennett recommends wearing this summery dress with heels and a clutch on special occasions or sneakers and a roomy tote for a more casual vibe. READ: Royal fans are all saying this about Princess Sofia’s baby Green daisy print dress, £ 325, LKBennett BUY NOW Sofia was not the first A-lister to don the design, as her floral dress had already become popular among celebrities. Kelly Brook has it in red, and Holly willoughby also wore it to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2018. MORE: This spotty dress from Marks & Spencer is a total Kate Middleton vibe, don’t you think? Loading the player … VIDEO: Kate Middleton wears LKBennett sweater as she meets families supported by London Baby Bank At the graduation ceremony, Sofia presented the students with their diplomas and gave a passionate speech. Sofia holds the post of Honorary President of Sophiahemmet and was elected to the post by King Carl of Sweden after marrying her son. Many members of the European royal family have also been pictured wearing LKBennett over the years and Kate Middleton in particular is a huge fan. Most recently, she appeared in new photos of an online reunion with London’s baby bank Little Village, which took place in February. Wearing an elegant merino wool sweater from the British label, costing £ 125, the ‘Kate effect’ was in full swing and her top has been sold out ever since. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







