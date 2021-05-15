the man behind the livestream spitting hate against pakistani women





It is difficult to follow the atrocities that unfold daily on social media, but the events of Thursday, May 13 were particularly egregious. At approximately 10:30 am-11:00am, a live broadcast began on a YouTube channel called Liberal Doge, which has 87,000 subscribers. The channel’s owner posted photos of Pakistani women, recorded without permission on their social media accounts. The channel’s audience then rated the women, auctioned them off, and posted sexually-oriented comments about their appearance and clothing. The women in the photos had dressed for Eid. All comments made to them were misogynistic and Islamophobic in equal measure. This included comments like Aaj apni tharak aankho se ladkiyan tadenge as well as links to the accounts of the Patreon, Paypal, Discord, Twitter and Telegram channels. When other Twitter users realized what was going on and posted about it, the live stream was made private.

Liberal Doge then posted on his Twitter handle:

That evening, thanks to the outpouring of anger at the live broadcast, the Liberal Doges’ Twitter handle was removed, while the video was taken down from YouTube. Unsurprisingly, the handle also received a lot of support, with people tweeting the hashtag #IAmWithLiberalDoge.

But who is Liberal Doge? In real life hes Ritesh Jha, a 23 year old resident of DLF Phase 2 in Gurugram. Jha manages several social media accounts under the names Liberal Doge as well as Secular Doge, whose YouTube channel has 96,000 subscribers. The central character of his YouTube videos is a cartoon called Maulana, represented by a dog wearing a skullcap. His videos have a common theme: defamation of Muslims, hissing dogs and hate speech. We have confirmed that Jha is both a liberal doge and a secular doge using open source intelligence data reports, verified through Jhas’ contact number. It also gave us his email address which was linked to his Gravator profile. Jha had also distributed his UPI seculardoge @ UPI id during his Liberal Doge livestream, which helped us verify his name.

Jhas’s antics go beyond Twitter and YouTube. His Telegram channel has several messages slandering Muslims. One article, for example, celebrates the passage of a Muslim boy for drinking water in a temple in Ghaziabad. Another post, with a video of a girl being sexually harassed, contained the text that her Muslim father had raped her.

On Telegram, Jha also runs a group called Secular Doge IT Cell, which mainly broadcasts pornographic content. Currently, however, the group is busy planning their support for Jha. They kept us entertained a lot, read a fan article. It’s our recovery time. Help them as much as you can. Mark the large handles on the right and ask for the support. At least do it for them. Share it everywhere. Members were invited to use the hashtag #IAmWithLiberalDoge while tweeting in support.

Some of the tweets they created for this campaign included:

Then there is the group Jhas Discord, which is called Secular Doge ft. Liberal. Again, Islamophobia is rampant poster for Eid with a man demolishing a mosque in the background, multiple sons mocking Muslims using abusive language.

This is just a sample of Jhas’s content. His deeply rooted hatred for Muslims shines through on social platforms. But Jha has already been called out for its content. Last May, a cyber complaint was filed against him for spreading hatred and abuse on social networks. However, no action has been taken. The person who lodged the complaint said Laundry, on condition of anonymity, that he had come across messages from Jhas on Facebook. The person had opposed the abuses directed against Muslims on Facebook, and shortly after received a message from Jha on the platform. He asked me why, as a Hindu, I support Muslims, instead I should hate them, the complainant said. I didn’t have a verbal argument with him. So he started to speak nicely and said his job was to brainwash the laity. After a while he told me that if I know any Muslim girls, heck make a room for me at my workplace. He said: You can get the Muslim girls, we can rape them together and we will do MMS. He said I should promote Hindu Dharma. The complainant took screenshots of the conversation and filed a complaint with the Cyber ​​Cell Division of Ghaziabad Police. He also spoke with an officer from the Indirapuram police station, but no progress has been made since. The complainant also emailed Swati Maliwal, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, with details and screenshots of what Jha had said, but received no response. Laundry tried to contact Jha on several occasions for this story but could not reach him.

