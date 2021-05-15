Fabio Quartararo takes pole at the French GP in dramatic fashion





Fabio Quartararo won his third consecutive pole position of the season at his French Grand Prix at home ahead of his Yamaha teammate Maverick Vinales in a wet and windy qualifying session at Le Mans on Saturday. Six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez nearly clinched pole in what was initially a frontline lockout for the Hondas before both Yamahas accelerated in the dying seconds of the session, while Jack Ducati’s Miller will start third on the grid. Rain during practice earlier on Saturday forced riders to bet on which type of tire to choose, with wet tires being used in Q1 before most of the track dried up before Q2. For Quartararo it’s a second straight pole position in his home race, but the Frenchman said he had no idea he was the fastest until he came back to his garage. “I was so nervous going into qualifying because I was going to use medium tires. In the lap I decided I had to go straight into the pit lane (to change tires),” Quartararo said. “For the last lap I said I was crashing or doing the first row. I didn’t know until I got (in the pit lane) that I was in pole position.” Franco Morbidelli of Petronas Yamaha, who was among the first riders to ride on soft slick tires, started fourth, ahead of Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) and Marquez. Takaaki Nakagami and Pol Espargaro, who were to start alongside Marquez before coming back down, will start seventh and eighth on the grid, while Petronas Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi will start ninth. Defending champion Joan Mir of Suzuki and world championship leader Francesco Bagnaia of Ducati failed to set a time fast enough to qualify for the second qualifying session and will start 14th and 16th respectively.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos