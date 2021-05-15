Dress up The Dead Feat. Ex-members banned: two more songs, “ There Goes The Sun ” and “ Promises & Kisses ”, now available





Heavy metal / rock outfit based in the San Francisco Bay Area DRESS THE DEAD released two more songs, “There goes the sun” and “Promises and kisses”. Both tracks are available on all streaming platforms via Blood explosion, digital subsidiary of Nuclear explosion registers. DRESS THE DEAD announced the signing for the first time in December, along with a release plan for one new track per month for the first eight months of 2021. Once all eight tracks are all released, they will also be available in album format full. “Promises and kisses” is the fifth song released so far this year. DRESS THE DEAD just spent a few days at Sharkbite Studios in Oakland with the producer Zack’s ears followed by the drums for eight of his last songs and completely finishing three of them. DRESS THE DEAD was formed in 2016 and has been performing live since the end of that year first with the singer Peter Dolving (The Haunted), then with Kayla dixon in front of the group since 2018. DRESS THE DEAD features Craig locicero (NOT ALLOWED, GOD OF MAN, SPIRALARMS) on guitar, next to Mark Hernandez (NOT ALLOWED, SAW-LENCE, RE: IGNITION) to the battery, Mikey Rowan (INSOLENCE) on the guitar, and James walker (GOD OF MAN) on bass all seasoned musicians with independent and major experiences of the label. Locicero described DRESS THE DEADThe most recent studio experience was “really great. While most people stayed away from each other during the lockdown, we managed to put our collective noses to the grindstone and write some of our materials. the strongest to date, ”he said. “We did it safely, of course, masked and sending demos back and forth Kayla, who lives in Portland. “The time in the studio has proven to be very productive. The songs absolutely CRUSH and everyone delivered! I couldn’t be more proud of the growth that DRESS THE DEAD has shown the most trying last year. Recorded in these sessions, the song ‘Red Handed’, will be our next release. It will be released in early June. “In the meantime, check out our new remixed and partially re-recorded version of ‘Promises and kisses’. It was one of the first songs we wrote when the band started. It is also the last to present Peter Dolvingincredible contribution to lyrics and melodies. ‘Promises and kisses’ is a very raw and moving song Kayla reinvents with depth, tenderness and authority. All in equal measure. “ Dixon is not just an enigmatic singer with a powerful presence, she is an accomplished singer and stage actress. His vocal qualities help to give DRESS THE DEAD a unique sound that no other band has. Together they all complete the musical unity which cannot belong to any category or genre. Dixon started working professionally in her first year and completed her high school education through home study. She then decides to immerse herself in the theater and soon works professionally. During her freshman year in college, she appeared in front of a death metal band. As she considered returning to the East Coast to pursue more theatrical work, she heard the doom band WITCH MOUNTAIN was looking for a new singer. She passed the audition and moved to Portland. After moving to the west coast, Dixon was recommended to Locicero by a mutual friend. She feared at first that she was so different from Dolving she might face backlash from fans who wanted a certain thing. “In my mind, I thought I was going to be trolled, and I didn’t know if I was ready to face it,” she said. “But surprisingly, there was no positivity until the first song.” “I want to continually create,” Dixon added. “When I hear “1969”, I thought it was awesome. When Craig sent me the other songs, like ‘Promises and kisses’, I was really into it. I wanted it to be in a band that was emotionally and sonically heavy. ”



To comment on a

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

story or review, you must be logged in to an active personal account on Facebook. Once logged in, you will be able to comment. User comments or posts do not reflect the views of

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

and

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy of user comments. To report spam or any abusive, obscene, defamatory, racist, homophobic or threatening comments, or anything that might violate applicable laws, use the “Report to Facebook” and “Mark as spam” links that appear next to the comments. themselves. To do this, click the down arrow in the upper right corner of the Facebook comment (the arrow is invisible until you hover over it) and select the appropriate action. You can also send an email to blabbermouthinbox (@) gmail.com with the relevant details.

BLABBERMOUTH.NET

reserves the right to “hide” comments that may be considered offensive, illegal or inappropriate and to “ban” users who violate the terms of use of the site. Hidden comments will still appear to the user and the user’s Facebook friends. If a new comment is posted by a “banned” user or contains a blacklisted word, that comment will automatically have limited visibility (comments from the “banned” user will only be visible to the user and Facebook friends. user).







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos