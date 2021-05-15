Katrick: This winter, the lessons of life





NEWARK – Since May draws to a close and keeping in mind the Noreaster that threw us 16 inches of snow when we lived in the Pocono Mountains, I’m going to go out on a branch and say winter is finally finished (at least on schedule). And I’m grateful for the seasons worth the lessons I’ve learned about outdoor worship. One of them is that the large umbrella they put up to protect me from the elements doesn’t work when the snow is blowing to your side. I looked like a Yeti after one of our Christmas Eve services. Another of those life lessons is that the long underwear I had when I was a kid is also available in adult size. Wearing diapers retains your body heat and keeps you warm in Vermont, or that’s what my oldest son, Nick says. And he’s right! Yet another is that hand warmers slip easily into the gloves. But most important of these are from dear friends, the Reverend Dr. Herbert Hicks and his wife, Shirley, who have attended many of our services. On a particularly cold and windy Sunday, they spoke in unison. Get a hat, they implored. All the heat is escaping from your head. And they are right! With images of vapor rising from me as I preach, I listened to their good advice without delay. Because the only hats I wore were slides, I wasn’t sure where to start. My father, Albert, was a hardworking man with a flair for fashion. He loved taking me to the Jax Mens Store in downtown Lorain, to be fitted with a new suit. Before taking us en masse, swap his helmet for a Fedora or a Stetson. Thinking I had it in my genes, I went online shopping and ordered a chic black wool winter fedora hat with a cropped brim and a bundle of long sleeve underwear to make good measure (pun intended). Having been raised Catholic, when you were asked to take off your hat before mass, it went against the grain to cover my head during worship, especially a service I was leading. Then there is 1 Corinthians 11: 4, where Paul writes that it is shameful for a man to pray or prophesy in a hat. So, to ease my troubled mind and conscience, I consulted with members of my church who quickly pointed out that it was more about practicality and protection than Bible interpretation. They reassured me that it was the right thing to do, although one jokingly remarked that I looked a bit like ZZ Top. In other words, when you preach, put on your hat and stay warm, just like we are in our cars watching you preach. And somewhere up there in paradise, daddy was looking and saying, Good choice, my son. I taught you well. Rev. Mark Katrick, St. Johns UCC

