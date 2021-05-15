This is the latest fad from Preakness





Lana Rae shows us the latest in Preakness fashion Update: 1:32 p.m. EDT May 15, 2021

Hide transcription

Show transcript THURSDAY, FRIDAY, BACK TO THE 80’s. Aside from racing itself, fashion is one of the funniest parts of competing. THOUSANDS WILL ATTEND TODAY’S EVENT DRESSED IN THEIR BEST. JUST BECAUSE THERE ARE ONLY 10,000 PEOPLE, DOESN’T MEAN YOU DON’T HAVE TO DRESS THE PART, NO, AVA? YOU ARE SOMEONE WHO KNOWS MORE THAN A LITTLE ABOUT FASHION. AVA: AS YOU CAN SEE, M SHOLTDERS ARE RELEASED. IT IS WARMING UP TODAY. I keep my jacket for a touch of blue. I AM HERE WITH LANA RAE, YOU ARE THE FASHION HANDICAPPER. YOU HELP US KNOW HOW TO PLAY CORRECTLY. WHAT ARE YOUR THINKS ON DRESSING FOR PREAKNESS? >> I’m glad we are able to dress for the preparation. MANY PEOPLE ARE EXCITED TO PUT A LITTLE FANCY AND ENJOY. ALTHOUGH IT IS LOWER, EVERYBODY IS EXCITED TO BE BEAUTIFUL. I am excited about it. >> WE NEED A REN TO UPDATE OUR BEST. Let’s bring the models. >> THIS IS OCTAVIA. I LOVE THE DRESS. IT’S A LITTLE LIKE AN ABSTRACT DRESS. I LOVE BRIGHT COLORS. THIS IS A VERY FLATRING SILHOUETTE AND YOU SEE HOW THE FASCINATOR POPS REALLY ON ITS PD WHAT I LOVE IN A POCKET DRESS DO YOU NEED A POCKET DRESS. AVA: FOR YOUR PHONE. >> YOUR PHONE, YOUR LIP GLOSS. THIS IS VERY FLAT ERG, VERY SUITABLE FOR PRECISION. YOU SEE THE BRIGHT COLORS. >> I LOVE THE FASCINATOR SHAPE BECAUSE YOU CAN SEE HIS BEAUTIFUL FACE. >> IT’S GOOD WITH HER SKIN TINT TOO. AVA: WE NOW HAVE A MOREMONOCHROME ATTIC. >> IF YOU LOOK AT A BEKAA NEARBY, IT IS NOT THE SAME COLOR. SOMETIMES IT IS CORRECT KIND OF COMPLIMENT SIMILAR COLORS. THIS IS A GREAT NUDE LOOK, WHICH IS POPULAR RIGHT NOW. SHE IS SMALL FOR I TO PUT HER IN A MINI SKIRT. IF YOU ARE SMALL AND SMALL, THIS IS A PERFECT OUTFIT. SHE ALWAYS MAKES A BIG STATEMENT WITH THE HAT. She looks amazing. AVA: I WOULD ALMOST WANT A HAT LIKE THIS ON A DAY LIKE TODAY BECAUSE IT’S SO SUNNY. YOU MUST PROTECT YOUR FACE. YOU CAN ONLY APPLY A LOT OF SUNSCREEN. >> I LOVE THE LOOK AND ALL THE OUTFITS ARE FROM MACY’S IN COLOMBIA. BEAUTIFUL APPEARANCE. THANK YOU, BECKKA. WE CAN’T FORGET THE BOYS. AVA: THEY DON’T ALSO HAVE FUN, BUT BRING A SPARK OF COLOR. >> TWO OF THE TRENDS WE WILL SEE ARE VIVID COLORS AND FLOWERS. IT’S NOT JUST FOR WOMEN TO DO THIS. LUCAS IS WEARING BOTH OF THESE HERE. IT GOT THE FLORAL BUTTON AND VIVID COLORS. THIS IS A GREAT LOOK IF YOU DON’T WANT TO MAKE A FULL OUTFIT, A JACKET, BUT YOU WANT TO BE IN THE THEME. HER HAT IS HATS IN THE BELFRY. HE GOT THE FLOWERS, THE BRIGHT. >> I LOVE THAT HE IS NOT OVERDENSIONED FOR THIS TYPE OF HOT WEATHER. >> BUT IT ALWAYS FIT. I love this look. I LOVE THIS. THIS IS JOSLIN. ANOTHER MONOCHROMEATTIC LOOK. SHE GOT THE VERY CUTE AND FLUID JUMP JUMPSUIT AND DO YOU SEE THE GLOSS IN THE DRESS? THEREFORE I HAVE ASSOCIATED WITH THE SHIMMERY CLUTCH. So, we are going for a glamorous day. VERY FUNNY. HE DRESSES IT A LITTLE. IF YOU WATCH THE FASCINATOR, AMAZING. Is not it? I LOVE THE SHAPE. THIS IS VERY UNIQUE. IT’S VERY CATCHIN FOR THE EYES. THERE IS ANOTHER GREAT LOOK IN THE FORM OF A JUMP SUIT, VERY COMFORTABLE AND FLUID. AVA: THERE IS A LITTLE BREEZE. A JUMP JUMPSUIT, YOU DON’T STAND BY YOUR SKIRT. GIVING PEOPLE GOOD IDEAS WHEN THEY PREPARE. >> WITH HOPE, IF THEY DIDN’T FIND SOMETHING TO WEAR, THESE IDEAS WILL HELP YOU. AVA: DO YOU THINK OF JOINING. WE ARE AT BEAUTY. >> THANKS TO MACY’S IN COLOMBIA AGAIN. JENNIFER: BACK TO YOU, JEN. >> WITH AS IT IS SUNNY, IT ALMOST NOT REAL SPACE. ALL THE OUTFITS ARE PERFECTLY THERE. AVA: OH, BEAUTIFUL. I KNOW. I LOVED HIS LESSONS ON HOW TO BRING COLOR. JENNIFER: ALWAYS GOOD TO HAVE ADVICE LIKE THIS. WE LEARN EVERYDAY, don’t we? WE WILL COME BACK WITH YOU IN A LITTLE TIME. WE WANT TO SEE YOUR OUTFITS AND HOW YOU CELEBRATE THE READY THIS YEAR. MAKE SURE TO SHARE YOUR PHOTOS WITH US IN OUR WBAL-TV APP. EVERYTHING YOU HAVE TO TAP DOWNLOAD IN THE MENU. SHOW US HOW YOU PARTICIPATE IN A BALTIM Lana Rae shows us the latest in Preakness fashion Update: 1:32 p.m. EDT May 15, 2021 Besides the race itself, one of the most important aspects of Preakness is fashion, as thousands of people will attend today’s event dressed in some of their finest outfits. Lana Rae has the latest Preakness fashion. Besides the race itself, one of the most important aspects of Preakness is fashion, as thousands of people will attend today’s event dressed in some of their finest outfits. Lana Rae has the latest Preakness fashion.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos