The 10 best straight dresses





Not to be confused with the more fitted sheath dress, shift dresses are more airy across the body in a universally wearable fit. Some are more casual while others will reach you on special occasions, but the best straight dresses are all reliable MVPs on the days when you need something that works. And, with a swingy, non-binding silhouette, they blend in perfectly with a state of mind of comfort. A straight t-shirt dress, especially a soft, draped knit dress that is easy to girdle, will look comfortably chic on a lazy weekend and create a blank slate for all kinds of looks to give you the most bang for your buck. . If you are traveling, a shift dress that contains next to nothing while being easy to layer will give you maximum versatility on the go. When you are ready to get dressed, go for straight dresses with details. It can mean a little or a lot depending on where you are going. A cocktail-worthy shift dress can do whatever it takes, like intricate crochet lace or a fiery-branded pattern with a tie-neck halter neck. Daytime evening dresses often keep things simple with trendy sleeves or off-the-shoulder cutouts. The balance between clean lines and fun accents gives them the flexibility you need to switch between baby showers and happy hours. From a little black dress with the juiciest prints of summer, these are the the most chic quarters to dress high or low. 1 That swingy v-neck with a following worship You won’t want to pass up this absolute bargain: really cute straight dress comes with 25,000 Amazon reviews and counting. It strikes a balance that is both simple and striking, with a straight cut through the bodice and short ruffled sleeves. The polyester chiffon has a bit of spandex to give, and everything is fully lined with a zipper in the back. The dress is super versatile[…] it can be worn to many events and can easily be dressed up or down, one buyer commented. The dress fits very well, it is not tight in the bust or around the waist. It really is a straight dress. Wear it with flat sandals on vacation or take it to a party with your favorite heels. Available colors: 35

Available sizes: X-Small XX-Large 2 A retro-chic straight dress ready for cocktail hour It doesn’t get much more festive than crochet lace and pom pom trims no matter what type of occasions you’re dressing for. This flared straight dress is the peak of the 60s (very Megan from Mad Men for fans of the house) with an A-line body and bell sleeves. A higher neckline keeps it sophisticated while the sheer lace creates an overall airy look and the smooth, durable nylon construction ensures it will last for more than a few seasons. I didn’t expect to love this dress so much … SI hangs perfectly and gives Priscilla Presley a total vibe, a delighted reviewer. Available colors: 6

Available sizes: X-Small X-Large 3 A versatile straight t-shirt dress with pockets the T-shirt dress is just as essential as good jeans and your favorite t-shirt, but infinitely more ventilated. Dress it up or down, with layers or without, no matter how you turn it, the dress can go almost anywhere you do. This one is made from a stretch rayon knit fabric that drapes softly and is very comfortable, with a high scoop neck and two good-sized pockets hidden on the side seams. A fantastic little t-shirt dress. Ridiculously soft, fits perfectly, POCKETS, versatile so I can style it in So many ways: tights and ankle boots with a cardigan, fishnets and Docs with a leather jacket, sandals and a hat for the beach , the possibilities are endless, a fan has sprung. Available colors: 26

Available sizes: Small 4X-Large 4 The Beachy straight dress is worth the madness Relatively deaf for a Lilly Pulitzer printed dress but still boasting the brand’s signature pop, the Harper dress is sunny in a shift. It’s made from a thick knit of cotton and elastane woven from a flat French terry cloth that is deceptively comfortable despite its award-winning and appropriate appearance, with a notched neckline edged with intricate swirls of soutache trim that makes necklaces unnecessary. I loved the fabric, soft like a sweatshirt but not too thick. You want one for every day of the week! one fan noted. If your aesthetic is a bit more understated or if you are on a tighter budget, you might also like this nautical straight dress with similar lines and a preppy vibe. Available colors: 4

Available sizes: XX-Small XX-Large 5 A summer gingham ruffled shift dress This summer print shift dress is the most aerial thing. It has an easy, unstructured bodice with a slightly defined waist seam to give the wavy style a bit of definition on a tiered ruffle skirt that flares to the knee. Cotton-polyester fabric has zero stretch to help maintain its playful shape and the entire piece is fully lined for opacity. The material is so light that it is perfect for summer, then the buffalo plaid will also be cute and trendy in the fall with a denim jacket, one buyer pointed out. The dress is very well made in a constructive way, I was pleasantly pleased to see that it also had a lining, so it’s not at all transparent. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small XX-Large 6 A straight dress worthy of a trip that refuses to wrinkle This simple straight dress is a workhorse year round in virtually any climate. Sleeveless but no bra, so it’s easy to layer under or over other pieces, and it transforms into a minimalist little cocktail dress with a simple exchange of jewelry. Buyers have reported that the rayon-spandex jersey does not wrinkle, so it will survive being tossed in your luggage and pulled out of a suitcase ready to be explored. It also has excellent drape, which lends itself well to straps that completely transform its shape. The all-in-one dress you want, one reviewer promised. Loose fit but not loose. Not sticky but breathable material. Easy to take from day to night. Another fan commented on its ease of maintenance, it washes and dries well. It does not tend to cling to lint or [it] Shrunk. It hasn’t faded, stacked, or shown any other signs of wear for a few months now. It does not bend easily. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small XX-Large 7 This chic straight dress with a high collar that comes in so many patterns This thoroughly modern straight dress has an off-the-shoulder racer front that pairs with a mock neck halter top. Follow these clean lines for a slanted A-line skirt that’s perfectly crisp yet airy. There is showstopping formal floral patterns alongside this sophisticated leopard print, as well as peas for a perfectly sweet daytime option. All are made from a polyester crepe and are fully lined for a high quality finish. I wore an elastic waistband to tighten the waist, but it looks great without a belt too, one fan reported. I received tons of compliments on this dress and most importantly, I felt comfortable and confident. I wore it to an outdoor wedding on a hot summer day and the sheer fabric kept me cool and comfortable. Available colors: 23

Sizes available: X-Small 4X-Large Plus 8 A straight chiffon dress with airy slit sleeves Another cute day to night option, pretty straight dress is simple but elegant. Its A-line fit and clean open V-neckline are softened by sheer slit sleeves that feel special yet unpretentious. The body of the dress is fully lined for full coverage, even in the lighter colors, all you see is flowing crepe chiffon. Everything I expected and more and quite comfortable at the same time, greeted a fan. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: Small X-Large 9 A straight off-the-shoulder dress that’s cute and casual This straight off-the-shoulder dress is so comfy in a soft blend of cotton and polyester with an added little designer appeal. The straps are wide enough to hide a classic bra with dropped half sleeves that fall almost to the elbow. The skirt flares gently to the knee with a pair of pockets inside. It did the trick wonderfully, delighted a fan who bought it for a night of work. Extremely light and comfortable fabric, and hidden pockets a plus. Easily dressed up or down for more casual wear. Available colors: 14

Available sizes: X-Large 5X-Large ten This comfortable straight dress with a funnel neck Weekend mode: activated. This casual straight dress has an incredibly soft lining that even feels better than a sweatshirt, if possible. It’s slightly oversized with a relaxed funnel neck and wide cuffs as well as T-shaped seams at the back for a minimalist design and a few deep pockets so you don’t even have to reach for the remote during your Netflix marathon. So cute, I can see this will be a piece to die for. The shape is great, not at all unpleasant, shared one reviewer. I usually order from Free People but found this brand and decided to try a piece to see how good the quality was and am impressed. Available colors: 7

Available sizes: X-Small XX-Large

