Haute Couture is the top of my world “

Giorgio Armani, the man who reinvented tailoring for women and men knows a thing or two about clothes that work for everyday life. Here he tells T&C on the transfer of essential pragmatic applications from design to the mainstream.

A lot of people associate haute couture with haute couture. You’ve spearheaded the major red carpet phenomenon, and many of the genre’s most memorable moments feature your glorious dresses. Yet, you also invented a way to dress for the day, which you brought to Armani Privé from the start. Why is it important for you to always include a large range of daywear in Armani Privé?

Couture is the maximum expression of the best craftsmanship and imagination of the designer, and the heritage of craftsmanship linked to the purest form of fashion creativity. For this reason, of course I want it to be different from ready-to-wear, and naturally the two different collections show the variations in my style. However, despite the differences, everything I do stems from a cohesive vision, and so when I set out to enter the world of tailoring, I really wanted to focus on what Armani could bring to this form. exquisite art. Therefore, I decided to move towards nightwear, which is the traditional arena of tailoring, for day wear and cocktail dresses. It felt like a very Armani thing to do – apply my philosophy of making clothes to wear in real life to haute couture, albeit a very rarefied real-life form.

A look from Armani Prive Spring 2021. Courtesy of Armani Prive

What makes tailoring “essential”, both daywear and discreet evening pieces, convincing for the customer?

The key is always to bring out the character of the person wearing it, to never overwhelm or disguise it. For this reason, I aim to create elegant pieces rather than difficult and overly decorative. They are timeless. This means not only that they will make the wearer look and feel well-being, but also that they can be worn on many occasions. Couture is an investment and a celebration of beauty that lasts. Often my client already knows and highly appreciates the perfection and deep creativity of a high fashion garment, and is therefore predisposed to buy couture. She comes to Armani Privé because of my very particular vision of the art of sewing, the Armani lens, if you will.

A look from Armani Prive Spring 2021. Courtesy of Armani Prive

“Must-have” daywear has always been intrinsic to haute couture, but we first associate couture with visual extravagance. Why?

Armani Privé is the summit of my world and of my timeless vision. These are superbly designed dresses, meant to be worn for years to come. This beauty and craftsmanship is key to me, not extravagance. Extravagance may have become the image of couture, perhaps due to its visibility on lavish occasions like balls, parties and red carpet events. But sewing can be beautifully wearable.

Amanda Seyfried at the Oscars in April wearing Armani Prive. Swimming poolGetty Images

Basically, what is the distribution of the looks in the collection between day and evening?

As this is a couture collection, the weight of the creations is always oriented towards evening wear. But daytime clothes are also in demand by customers.

Among daywear, what looks / pieces do customers order the most often?

Jackets and pants. The Armani jacket is still the star piece of daywear. can also be used as an evening piece and has a striking effect as such.

Glenn Close in Armani Prive at the Oscars in April. Swimming poolGetty Images

What type of customer buys “couture basics”, especially daywear?

She has a love and extensive knowledge of tailoring, and she is, of course, also wealthy.

Who is the Armani Privé couture client today?

Notably, with this [Spring 2021] collection my intention was to convey the deep aesthetic of haute couture to the younger generation, playing with volumes and proportions and using unexpected color nuances. However, the client is a woman who has a bit more experience and lives a sophisticated and rarefied lifestyle.

Armani was at the forefront of coronavirus relief efforts, particularly in Italy. Has the pandemic had an impact on the types of clothing customers order?

The work of my sewing workshop has not been severely interrupted, as we still work in a concentrated and somewhat isolated manner. As for sales, I believe beauty is everlasting and our love for her is a powerful force. If anything, the current situation has sharpened our desire for beauty in general, and that includes beautiful clothes and accessories. So, in fact, the pandemic hasn’t changed the types of clothing customers order. They always want tailoring to bring beauty into their life.

