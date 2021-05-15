Should we really be embracing ’90s fashion?

I wonder what you think of all the 90s trends that are coming back? I see these trends everywhere. (This takes me back to the days of the Contempo Casuals and Wet Seal.) And as a member of Gen X, I have feelings of jealousy, like: I experienced it first. But do you belong to the team if you wore it once you can’t wear it again, which says only young people can dress nostalgically, or to the team once again, to the good old times?

Leonor, Madrid

As far as I’m concerned, when Harry Styles wore a yellow plaid Gucci blazer and lavender feather boa to perform at the Grammys in apparent homage to Alicia Silverstones character in Clueless, that was the final proof (if he that the 90s, that decade of grunge, slip dresses, knee socks, chokers, tracksuits and oversized blazers (well, hello, Balenciaga), were, as you say, back in fashion.

But the same goes for the 80s, 70s and 60s. And, as far as experts are concerned, the 1920s are about to come roaring in our closets.

You may feel like the ’90s are dominant right now in part because designers are generally fascinated by the clothes they grew up with that shaped their aesthetic. This means that as millennials gain more and more attention and creative director positions (and there are plenty of them, as we noted in this story), they would inevitably want to try and reinvent the influences of their youth. Bingo, the return of the 90s.

But the truth is, the days of a single dominant trend are long gone. The production cycle of pop culture and pop clothing is so fast-paced and diffuse, the sharing of privileged images is so constant and designer-driven that you can find examples of virtually any style at any time. That’s why the conversation about skinny jeans and yes 90s baggy jeans is relatively moot: both options exist at the same time. The rise of the latter does not deny the validity of the former. You just have to decide which one is right for you.