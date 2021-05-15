Teen launches the “Farm To Fashion” business





DUTTON Farm-to-fashion is the passion of Kate Stephens, who at 16 launched the future of her family business as a fourth generation farmer. After running combines with her father at 15, Kate was inspired by the story of her family’s farm stretching back to 1912 to bridge the gap between farmers and consumers – a mission that makes her big- Father Robert Stephens happy to know that the next generation is interested. perpetuate the agricultural tradition. Robert said: Well she’s a pretty girl. For her age, she did a great job. It surprises me, you don’t really see too many young people starting something and staying there. I keep telling him, don’t put too much on your plate. If you want to do a job, you either do it right or you don’t do it at all. And does he think she’s doing it right? I think she’s doing a really good job now. She’s working really hard on it, I’ll tell you. Now Kate has taken to social media to educate people about running a Montana farm and is launching her first ‘Farm to Fashion’ product with a 100% cotton, made in the States tote bag. -United. MTN Kate’s Ag tote bag She explained, I think you are never too young to start a business, as long as you are passionate about something and feel like you can make a difference. I actually started my first business when I was nine selling farm-fresh chicken eggs, so you’re definitely never too young. As the business grows, Kate hopes to involve field tracing in the production of her fashion to educate her customers on the exact area where their products were harvested: many people don’t know where it came from. their food and clothes, and it really starts with a farm and a farmer, so I saw a very big need for people to learn where their food and clothes are grown and I think the farm in fashion can to be a movement as big as the farm-to-table today. “ Click here to visit Kate’s Ag website . You can also follow her on Youtube , at Facebook , and Instagram .







