Fashion
Rowing Blazers 2021 summer collection is the best yet
In case you haven’t heard, the SPY team is a bit obsessed with Rowing Blazers. The New York-based brand is best known for its irreverent approach to fashion and has always shied away from being labeled preppy. (Even though their clothes are pretty darn preppy.) In fact, Rowing Blazers founder Jack Carlson told us that [Rowing Blazers is] not a simple preppy brand (and I hate that word). Everything is authentic. I don’t know how to put it another way. It’s not too hard to be cool.
Weren’t the only ones obsessed with the aesthetic of the Rowing Blazers. Forward-thinking celebrities like Tan French and Timothe Chalamet wear the brand’s clothing, and many other clothing companies have released shameless imitators of popular Rowing Blazers rugby shirts, polos and blazers.
But now, with the launch of the brand’s Summer 2021 collection, Carlson and by extension, Rowing Blazers is taking a look at those preppy vibes. In a statement, he says: We’ve avoided the word preppy since Rowing Blazers started, almost exactly four years ago. The whole world has changed a lot during this time, and I think it’s time to start facing head-on what we’ve been doing unintentionally all the time, and it’s changing (for the better) the way people think. to preppy clothes, he said. The way the industry has presented so-called preppy clothing in the past has been problematic at worst and cringeworthy and cheesy at best. But for me in 2021, that vibe doesn’t ring true. I’m thinking of growing up in the 90s and early 2000s and a whole crazy mix of influences. This stuff at its core is colorful, fun, and a bit subversive.
If the word preppy has recently been re-educated in the menswear world, you can thank Carlson for popularizing retro polo shirts, plaid knits, and terrycloths.
Carlson is true to his word. The summer collection is infused with preppy ’90s touchstones (which, in case you haven’t heard, are all the rage right now) like the color blocking found in several items, like a set of pants and two different windbreakers that look just as yacht-ready as they would be on the streets of New York. This energy is also offset by drawing on some preppy sports motifs, including several tennis themed products and even chess (did Carlson appreciate Queens gambit as much as the rest of us ?!). These vibrant colors naturally extend into their rugby offerings. However, the bolder color choice might fit into the brand’s current collaboration with Sperry, which results in a triple colourway full of magenta and two different shades of blue on a studded sole. The shoe definitely has attitude and character and immediately stands out from a collection that already feels like it has a lot to say.
Returning this season, reworked versions of Princess Diana’s trendy sweaters, albeit in new colourways. Warm & Wonderful’s infamous sheepskin sweater is now available in a hunter green color to match its sudden popularity. The Im a Luxury sweater by Gyles & Geroge also has a new color, a little more natural than its previous version.
But there’s also new territory for the brand, including mesh athletic shorts, wearing the RB-style Ivy logo, an ashtray (!) As part of their collaboration with famed Harrys New York Bar (the initiator of Bloody Mary), and even a set of women’s pajamas. There is literally something for everyone in this collection.
Of course, Rowing Blazers may have pushed back the preppy label early on. But now that the brand has seemingly embraced the prep, the result is one of the best collections the brand has dropped and a highlight of the mens summer fashion season. And with more on the way (including a Seiko collaboration), it’s safe to say the best may yet be yet to come.
New versions of Rowing Blazers sell out often, so don’t wait too long to place your orders. Below you’ll find our favorite looks from the Rowing Blazers Collection Summer 2021, out now.
Blazers x Warm & Wonderful rowing sweater in green sheepskin
Rowing Blazers Colorblock Windbreaker
Rowing Blazers x Sperry Lug-Sole boat shoe
