Fashion
Fun cicada, fashion questions, baby bunnies and more (7 quick catches)
~ 1 ~
I joked that I wanted to find a cicada swatter to add to my flyswatter collection when Brood X visited. I haven’t seen one yet. But our friends Nick and Quinn stopped by this morning to deliver cupcakes with cicada candies and flies on them.
The cupcakes are Cake, which makes some amazing cupcakes, so I would have been pretty excited about that alone. But the swatters on top completely stunned me. Apparently the cupcakes were only available for one day with advance orders. I am delighted. They are the icing on the cake of a historic cicadas tour that has just started.
~ 2 ~
We know the cicadas are coming, but we haven’t seen any in our yard yet. I gave each of our boys $ 5 for the first cicada or cicada shell they found. I don’t know when they’ll find one, but it won’t be for lack of trying.
~ 3 ~
I have new glasses this week! I didn’t need a new prescription, although I have known it will arrive since I turned 45 this summer, and have had glasses for 40 years.
They make you look like a librarian, my youngest son told me.
Thank you! I said.
He looked confused. Apparently, it wasn’t much of a compliment. But it worked for me.
It reminded me of the scene from Office where Pam is wearing glasses and Kevin asks her to say, “These are due back on Thursday.”
~ 4 ~
When you temporarily remove your mask, do you take it off, push it up to your chin, or hang it over your ear? I hate the feel of my chin so I always throw it in my ear, but I don’t see a lot of people doing that. It makes me wonder if everyone’s ears aren’t designed to hold a mask well.
It’s not the questions that keep me awake at night, but I wonder.
~ 5 ~
It looks like we have a family of rabbits living under our patio.
Baby rabbits grow quickly and they begin to become more independent and venture out into the yard on their own. I hope the hawks and cats stay away so that they survive and thrive. We’ve been keeping an eye out for the cats stalking the bridge, but I’m not going to be faster than a hawk.
But I love to see the rabbits in the yard. Spring is such a beautiful time of year.
~ 6 ~
I’ve been working remotely since March of last year, but every once in a while I can see colleagues in person and it’s still a lot of fun. I saw one on a trip to M&T Bank Stadium earlier this week as we were preparing for our launch ceremony, and saw another for a meeting on my patio yesterday afternoon.
Zoom is wonderful and I am grateful that it exists. This has made so much possible over the past 15 months. And, in many ways, it’s more effective than meeting in person. But nothing beats sitting in the sun and having a real in-person conversation while the birds fly and baby rabbits explore the yard.
I can’t wait to see people in real life this spring and summer.
~ 7 ~
We celebrated Mother’s Day with a day off for me and a trip to choose a hanging basket. It has become our annual Mother’s Day tradition, and it works well for us. This requires a simple and achievable family outing, and we end up with a hanging basket to enjoy all summer long.
Last year a few bums moved in and raised a family of babies in our hanging basket. This may have indirectly led to the acquisition of finches.
This year, I hope that the basket will not lead to anything in particular but to a summer enjoying a nice basket.
Find more quick takes on the Kellys Blog, This is not high school, and enjoy a beautiful weekend!
