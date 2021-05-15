Sustainable fashion as a tool for poverty reduction

SIMI VALLEY, Calif .– The World Health Organization estimates that one in three people does not have access to safe drinking water. The fast fashion industry contributes to this problem. The United Nations Environmental Protection Agency (UNEP) found that “the fashion industry uses 93 billion cubic meters“Water per year,” enough water for five million people. “Besides its consumption of natural resources, the fast fashion industry is also responsible for labor law violations around the world, such as poor working conditions, low wages, forced labor and child labor. fast fashion by going into sustainable fashion will help the world community.

A look at the industry

When Rana Plaza collapsed in Bangladesh in 2013, the world was forced to take into account the labor law violations perpetrated by fast fashion companies. Brands such as Forever 21, H&M and Zara subcontract their production to fast fashion colonies communities with lax environmental standards and labor codes. Under these conditions, products can be produced inexpensively and quickly for Western consumers. Places like India, Cambodia and Bangladesh tend to be target sites for these settlements, widening the gap between the developing world and the developed world. Garment workers grow up staying poor while Western buyers benefit from cheap textiles.

Cyclical poverty is another result of these fast fashion businesses. Families are paid less than the living wage. In addition, workers are in sweatshops to 14-16 hours a day, seven days a week. Families often take their children out of school to work, perpetuating the cycle.

Fast fashion also tends to pollute the regions where the facilities are located due to the energy required to produce clothes. It also consumes a large part of the raw materials that communities need to survive. Without the tools to break free from this system, people will continue to suffer under the fast fashion companies. However, public conscience and multilateral cooperation can rectify the problem.

The two-pronged approach

The approach needed to solve the problems of fast fashion has two parts. For Western consumers, it is necessary to stop buying fast fashion products to exhaust the demand. For businesses, sustainable fashion practices are needed to be implemented to see change within the industry. Some sustainable strategies would include paying fair wages to workers, ensuring safe working conditions and ending pollution from textile factories.

Examining how Western consumers can participate in sustainability, Project Borgen spoke to Hope Lockwood (them / them), a sustainability researcher and activist from the United States. Lockwood believes that the current presentation of fashion is the main problem in promoting sustainability in developing countries. They state that sustainability is achievable, but the way it is presented now, a $ 200 pure cotton t-shirt is not. [sustainable]. The face of sustainability has shifted from indigenous communities who have practiced sustainability throughout their history to wealthy, privileged and often white people who market sustainability as a kind of luxury.

Additionally, Lockwood has noticed that the high price of sustainable products is often what keeps people from even trying to live sustainably. Lockwood believes that some companies still see sustainability as a trend, not a viable way to make money. Lockwood believes that sustainable production could become accessible to all if companies change their perspective.

Support for international companies

International companies have also started to embed sustainability in the fashion industry. One of these organizations is TenTree. The company plants ten trees for every garment it sells and aims to plant one billion trees by 2030. In addition to reducing its carbon footprint, TenTree is also a B-certified company. This means that workers in the The company receives competitive living wages and that its business practices are transparent.

People tree is another company that participates in the sustainable development movement. The company favors the skills of local artisans in the creation of its products. It aims to hire people with specialized experience in textiles, such as embroidery or weaving, from rural communities. Local artisans receive a competitive salary for their work and persevere and celebrate their crafts. By doing this, the community and the business benefit.

Patagonia is another notable company on the sustainability front. Company profits go in part to global advocacy for sustainability. This activist program aims to educate about rapid fashion falls and defends the rights of garment workers

Any extra sustainable fashion practices adopted by these companies should be the norm. In the years to come, large fast fashion companies will be able to look to these suppliers as examples. With these changes enforced en masse, the fashion industry could see strides not only for sustainability, but for human rights as well.

Intergovernmental support

Intergovernmental bodies, such as the United Nations, also play a key role in promoting sustainability in the fashion industry, as they can provide an international standard. Currently, the UN does not have a resolution to end fast fashion; however, it has smaller committees and bodies that deal with the issue.

One of these groups, the United Nations Sustainable Fashion Alliance, works to implement sustainability programs around the world in textile factories. Along with the implementation, the group is working to investigate violations within fast fashion companies. Companies often cite the obstacle as the reason they cannot implement sustainable practices. This organization is helping to make it an invalid excuse. Every year the fashion industry loses around $ 500 billion of value due to unnecessary business practices, such as clothing being thrown directly into landfills. Fashion industries could save money through more environmentally friendly practices.

The United Nations is also participating in Fashion forests. This project aims to help fashion companies incorporate more sustainable practices and raw materials into manufacturing, especially through trees. In this way, ethical businesses will have the means to revitalize communities, the environment and the fashion industry in general.

Sustainably produced fashion is an achievable and indispensable goal for the global community. The planet and its inhabitants will suffer if the problems of fast fashion are not resolved. Companies have proven that when a business begins to operate in a sustainable manner, its workers enjoy higher wages and have the ability to live more fulfilling lives. The cycle of poverty cannot stop as long as unbearable wages and environmental havoc exists.

– Mary buffaloe

Photo: Flickr