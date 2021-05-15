Store worker finds flashlight full of suspected methamphetamine: North Olmsted Police Blotter





NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio Drugs found: Lorain road An officer at 2:30 p.m. on May 8 went to Save-A-Lot about an employee who said he felt funny after touching an unknown powder found inside a flashlight left in the toilet. The employee said he looked through items kept in a lost and found box and opened the battery compartment of a flashlight that had been found in the toilet. The inside of the flashlight was filled with what appeared to be methamphetamine, according to a police report. The employee refused medical treatment. A police report says the flashlight may be linked to an incident about two weeks ago in which an unknown man in the toilet appeared to be taking drugs, but store workers were unsure who the man was nor where he was going. Flight: Great Northern Mall Police officers at 11:36 a.m. on May 4 responded to Great Northern Mall regarding a theft complaint from Macys department store. A Macys asset protection officer reported that a man dressed in blue clothes and carrying a white bag and a drink was suspected of taking items into the store and then leaving. The suspect was last seen entering the Dillards Department Store. Officers found a man inside Dillards matching the suspect’s description, and officers discovered five men’s Polo clothes inside the bag he was carrying. The clothes still had security tags attached and the suspect did not have a receipt. In addition, the man had a glass pipe with burnt residue on it and a pair of pliers. Police examined Macys’ security footage, which showed the man placing the items in his bag, according to a police report. The suspect was charged with petty theft, possession of criminal tools and possession of drug addiction tools. Car theft: Country Club Boulevard A resident of the building called the police at 9:11 a.m. on May 4 to report that her car had entered between May 2 and May 3. The woman walked to her car at 6 p.m. on May 3 and found some of her belongings outside the car and on the floor of the car. The woman said she was missing $ 15 in cash, two pairs of sunglasses worth $ 75 each and a watch worth $ 50. She said she locked her car, but the passenger’s window remained slightly cracked. Find out more about the news of the Sun Post Herald.

