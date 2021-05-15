Connect with us

Demi Rose flaunts her sparkling cleavage in a sheer, racy nightgown

Demi Rose flaunts her popping cleavage in a racy sheer nightgown after hinting she’s planning ‘something exciting’ for her fans

By Ellen Coughlan For Mailonline

Published: | Update:

She made a name for herself by flaunting her stunning physique on social media.

And Demi Rose showcased her incredible cleavage again in a scorching clip she uploaded to Instagram on Saturday.

The model, 26, flaunted her famous curves in a sheer black nightgown with furry detailing as she hinted that she was planning ‘something exciting’ for her followers.

Stunning: Demi Rose showcased her incredible cleavage again in a scorching clip she uploaded to Instagram on Saturday

Demi styled her brunette in a stylish hairstyle and put on appropriate glamorous makeup with a shiny nude lipstick.

In a comment box on a snap, she asked: ‘I have something really exciting coming up next week. What do you think it is? ‘

Sharing the message scantily clad in her nightgown, she added: ‘A hint: I think you are going to be very happy’ and“Nice look on hold.

The star wore a sheer dress with a fur trim over her busty sheer nightgown to delight her followers.

Gorgeous: The model flaunted her famous curves in a sheer black nightgown with furry detailing as she hinted she was planning 'something exciting' for her followers

Beautiful: Sharing the post scantily clad in her nightgown, she added: 'Hint: I think you're going to be very happy' and 'Look cute pending'

It comes after Demi appears to have recently caught the attention of someone special as she shared a post posing in front of dozens of white roses.

The beauty showed off her figure in a white bikini as she showcased her ten incredible bouquets of flowers.

On her Instagram Stories, Demi revealed that she received the flower delivery as she filmed the bouquets arriving at her home.

She shared the handwritten note that accompanied the delivery, which read, “ To Demi, the goddess, of … ”, but the sender’s name was withheld.

Sweet: This comes after Demi appeared to have caught someone special's attention recently as she shared a post posing in front of dozens of white roses.

Love of? She shared the handwritten note that accompanied the delivery, which read, " To Demi, the goddess, of … ", but the sender's name was withheld.

Demi also wrote, “Thank you. This is paradise, ”as she further shared her appreciation.

The brunette beauty previously opened up about how she became famous at the age of 14 after being bullied at school during an interview with MailOnline.

Demi recalls: “ I was bullied in school, wanted to make friends outside of that, so I ended up spending a lot of time online.

“ I was even interested in VR when I was a kid, I was always on the computer and then MySpace came up and I found my calling. ”

She got her first taste of fame when photos of her on the beach as a young teenage girl went viral on Instagram.

Demi, from Birmingham, said: ‘I only ever had Instagram because someone made a fake profile of me there with 3,000 followers and I was really envious.

“I was like, ‘wow, how can someone who uses my photos get so many? “And then I created an account and it went from there.

From the age of 18, the bomb who currently has 16 million subscribers signed with a modeling agency and her career continues to grow.

Gorgeous: From the age of 18, the bombshell who currently has 16 million subscribers signed with a modeling agency and her career just got better and better

