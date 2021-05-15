MCA wins first state title in walk-off mode

Midland Classical peaked their unprecedented playoff streak, following a 4-0 deficit and scoring three runs down the seventh inning to celebrate a 5-4 win over Tomball Rosehill Christian in the TAPPS Baseball Division IV Championship game at the Waco ISD complex.

“You have to fight for what you want,” said Midland Classical head coach Charlie McMillian after the incredible comeback. “This has been our mantra all season. And our guys wanted it.





Trailing 4-2 early in his final half inning, Paul McMillian – after a strikeout – made a single and Reagan Layh walked, then Cort Miller belted an RBI single to left field scoring McMillian, leaving the Knights (18-9) with a one point deficit. . Layh then stole the third and Miller followed suit with a steal of second.

Josh Patterson drew an intentional march, charging the bases. This set the stage for the dramatic finish.

Logan Acuff hit a roll towards the pitcher, who opted for a late-championship double play attempt by turning and throwing in the second which was a success; However, Rosehill’s wild throw first saw Layh score the tying point and Miller sprinted home for the championship-winning run and a jubilant MCA team raced onto the field to celebrate the very first baseball title. School’s TAPPS on its first appearance at the State Tournament. .

“I thought I would tie the game,” Coach McMillian said after the deficit was reduced to 4-3. “We had two of the fastest guys on the team in Layh and Miller, but I knew if there was an opportunity there that Miller would also be able to show up. And he did. “

“It’s amazing,” said a smiling Layh, with a slow, excited focus on “amazing”.

Layh, just a sophomore, shows immense patience with the plate.

“I was focused on a few shots, and I felt their pitcher getting tired,” added Layh, who pulled off one of the Knights’ six walks.

Miller said when he saw Rosehill’s pitcher turn to second baseman he had to make a split-second decision.

“I thought Reagan would be able to score, and as I ran for third and saw the wild throw my third baseman said ‘come on, come on, come on’ and I just sprinted home. Miller said.

“It’s just an amazing feeling,” Miller added. “What an incredible finish. That says it all,” he added, recalling that a few months earlier he and the Knights were so close to a basketball title, which the juniors who stand out from the hoops will have another opportunity next winter.

McMillian, a junior, started a full game allowing four runs, nine hits and a walk in seven innings. He took out two.

He only gave up one point after Rosehill (16-8) opened the game with three points first.

“Trust my teammates,” McMillian thought to himself as he stepped out to pitch the second set. “I had this shaky start and knew I had to stop them.”

“Seeing Paul come out in the second set after that difficult first shows his tenacity,” said coach McMillian, who also happens to be Paul’s father. “Our pitching coach had confidence in him and so did the team. I am so proud of him and so proud of this team.

“This game was actually more typical of our type of game that we have played this season,” said coach McMillian. “We won several extra-inning games and some non-stop games.”

The Knights have also won four nonstop games during the season, adding a fifth championship winner on Saturday.

We neglected a sixth inning of two runs which divided the margin in half. Layh opened with a single bunt, and Miller called with a single to the left, placing the runners first and second. A Josh Patterson pitch moved the runners up to second and third. After an inside strikeout and the two runners still on board, wild ground allowed Layh and Miller to score to a 4-2 deficit.

Miller finished a 2-for-4 stat line with two runs scored, one RBI and one steal; Layh was 2-for-3 with one step, two runs scored and a stolen base; McMillian was 1-for-4 with a marked run in addition to pitching a full game and Nathan Swallow was 1-for-3 with a walk and a flight.

MCA’s historic playoff feat – the Knights had never passed round the zone – began with a 17-1 bombing of Fort Worth Calvary Christian, 13-8 victory over Plano Coram Deo in the regional, then an 8-3 decision over Watauga Harvest Christian in the semifinals to advance to the title.

Coach McMillian, in his fourth season at the helm, noted the development of the MCA baseball program over the years.

“Three years ago I had a nine-man squad,” said McMillian. “The community, the school, the coaches, the players, everyone joined. To see where we started. Simply fantastic. “

The MCA baseball program does indeed seem brilliant. Gabe Beattie and Jake Englestad – the only two seniors on this championship team – provided tremendous leadership qualities that reverberate down to the underclasses.

Miller, Layh, Paul McMillian and Patterson were selected to the 12-man squad.

Tomball Rosehill Christian was chasing his third title, winning back-to-back crowns in 2016 and 2017, his only two previous state tournament appearances.

The 2021 TAPPS National Baseball Tournament was a complete success for the Midland region. MCA’s Division IV victory over Tomball Rosehill Christian on Saturday was preceded by Midland Christian’s 1-0 Division I triumph on Thursday, ironically over another Tomball school – Concordia Lutheran.

MIDLAND CLASSIC 5, TOMBALL ROSEHILL CHRISTIAN 4

Rosehill 300 001 0 –4 9 3

Classic 000002 3 –5 6 1

W – Paul McMillian. L – Alex Forsythe. 2B – Rosehill: Walter Wiener.

Records: MCA 18-9; Tomball Rosehill Christian 16-8