Emily Ratajkowski styles black halter dress with shiny accessories – Footwear News





Emily Ratajkowski upped a wardrobe staple on Friday with spring-ready accessories – and adopted a brilliant stylistic trend that’s popping up everywhere. The founder of Inamorata wore the Aya Muse Electra backless long dress in a solid black colourway. This little black dress is part of the brand’s pre-fall 21 collection and features a trendy halter neckline, strappy low back and draped accents. It retails for $ 450 and will be available for purchase in June of this year. To brighten up the look, Ratajkowski accessorized the simple set with a pair of gold earrings and a JW Pei Gabbi bag in the light yellow colourway. It features vegan leather construction in a ruched shoulder bag design. The handbag sells for $ 72 and is available for purchase on jwpei.com. Related For shoes, the model complemented her warm outfit with a pair of hot pink strappy sandal heels. These vibrant shoes feature a strappy sandal silhouette with strappy accents throughout the vamp, a high stiletto heel, rounded toe, and a trendy ankle-length design. While her exact shoe selection has yet to be confirmed, these on-trend shoes resemble popular celebrity silhouettes, including Bottega Veneta Line sandals and tie-up silhouettes from Amina Muaddi, Woman LA and The Attico. Throughout 2021, trendy celebrities continue to elevate their simple neutral looks with vibrant neon accessories to subtly embrace the bold color trend. Other fans of this style trick include Hailey Baldwin and Irina Shayk. With this choice of sandals, Ratajkowski embraced several key Spring 21 trends. The ankle heel is one of this season’s liveliest silhouettes and has been spotted on celebrities from Hailey Baldwin to Normani, Rihanna and Cardi B basic shoes.

Hailey Baldwin goes to dinner in Los Angeles on April 25. CREDIT: DIGGZY / Splash News Bright pink and rosy hues have become this season’s must-have colourway. On May 8, Ratajkowski shared a subtle affinity for this trend and designed a vintage North Face puffer jacket in a light pink colourway with gray denim pants and a pair of his Reebok Club C 85 Vintage sneakers.

Emily Ratajkowski and Sebastian Bear-McClard take their son Sylvester Apollo Bear for brunch in New York City. CREDIT: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com The entrepreneur is known for her casual style and is often seen in classic white sneakers. Some of her favorite silhouettes include the New Balance 574, Superga Cotu, and Nike Air Force 1 sneakers. Embrace this ultra-cool strappy sandal trend with similar options available below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy’s Buy: Steve Madden Superb Tie Ankle Sandals, $ 89.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nine West Buy: Nine West Yarin Heeled and Ankle Sandals, $ 89.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos Buy: Protection Josseana Tie Ankle Sandals, $ 118. Click through this gallery to see how Emily Ratajkowski and other celebrities are styling this other laid back trend.







