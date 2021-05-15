Witness the vegan fashion revolution from inside the industry

Are you a vegan? And do you want to work in fashion?

The lady across the table looks slightly baffled. His woolen coat, leather shoes, calfskin bag, and what looks like fur-lined gloves all seem to be judging me. But I’m not on this job interview because I want to work in fashion in fact, I already have several years of experience in the industry under my belt. And yes, I am a vegan. Which, when it comes to fashion circles, is so unusual, as this lady continues to point out. I don’t have the job.

I became vegan in 2012, after decades of being a pescatarian with a ubiquitous voice in my head whispering you could do better. I knew veganism was available to me. But it took Jonathan Safran Foer, and his devastator Eating animals, to push myself to the limit, I read this book disgusted and in tears, and to this day, when I see it lying on the bookcase, it sometimes arouses feelings of unease. Simply put, what we do to sentient animals is inexcusable, and once I fully realized the significance, there was no turning back. The fish was off my plate, the wool was off my wardrobe, and anything that was tested on animals had to stay out of my house. It was a lifestyle change that made me feel lighter, more comfortable and at ease. My life seemed to have improved.

A plant-based breakfast alongside a copy of Eating Animals by Jonathan Safran Foer. Photo: Jennifer Nini.

Related article: 10 Practical Tips to Become a Vegan

I worked in fashion as a journalist and editor. I had just moved to London after two years working in Milan. As a fashion writer any job I could find, in any country, seemed to involve swooning over leather, marveling at the wonders of cashmere, and celebrating things I would never wear. myself. And as I left the office each day, that little voice was back, asking me this time why I was spending all my days doing something I didn’t believe in and would, in fact, like to fight against.

At the same time, other people were changing fashion and I’m not just talking about Stella McCartney (who’s one of my great heroes, but she’s not the only one). Avant-garde entrepreneur Leanne Mai-ly Hilgart brought its brand Vaute Couture at New York Fashion Week, making it the first 100% vegan brand to do so. Joshua Katcher, professor at the Parsons School of Design in New York, launched the very first vegan menswear brand, Brave GentleMan, as well as the vegan fashion blog for men The Insightful Brute. The celebrities wore Beyond the skin shoes and worn Jill Milan bags on international catwalks. Change was brewing.

Ever since I was old enough to buy a magazine, my nose was constantly buried in one. I used to save my pocket money to buy international editions of IT and Charm and when I got older it logically followed that I started writing for magazines. But my passion for the glossy pages was marred with dismay as I flipped through them and saw not a single thing that was not from an animal’s body or that had not been tested on a single one. So I started my own magazine. Digital, yes my dream of printed pages never really came true, but over the six years of Vilda Magazine’s existence, my team of freelancers around the world and I have built it into a respectable publication. which was nominated for awards, mentioned in the international press, and, I like to think, helped put vegan fashion on the map.

Beyond Skin shoes are 100% vegan. Photo: MENU/ Beyond the skin.

Related Article: 10 Affordable, Vegan-Friendly Ethical Fashion Brands On A Budget

When my freelance contract for one of my full-time writing clients ran out, I wondered if I really wanted to get back into fashion. Recruiters called me with interview opportunities similar to the job I had just left, but I finally found the courage to hang up. I followed my heart and instead fought with many interviews, repeated applications and dogged persistence for my dream job in an animal rights organization. My fashion knowledge has come in handy: since I arrived I have taken journalists to buy vegan fashion on the main street, I have seen fashion writers take on challenges where they only wore vegan clothing for a week and I helped persuade Helsinki Fashion Week to become the world’s first sustainable fashion week to drop the leather of the catwalks. As I sat in the front row of HFW, admiring the cutting edge leather-less clothing, I knew it. Vegan fashion was finally here to stay.

My days were spent immersed in the vegan fashion revolution, leather made from apples, mushrooms and pineapples began to emerge, and fur fell out of favor with designers such as Gucci, Chanel and Prada. As a result, the terrified fur industry has targeted college students, offering them free pelts and paying for their collections in exchange for the fur used. To counter this, I visited fashion universities in the UK, offering guest lectures on vegan fashion and material innovation. Always extremely well received, the lectures remain my proof that the vegan fashion is that future students were not only fully on board, but eager to learn more.

I was learning a lot more myself, and I was putting all of that into what was to become my first book, Vegan Style: Your Vegan Guide to Fashion + Beauty + Home + Travel, which was published on Murdoch Books and then on Simon & Schuster under the Tiller Press imprint in 2019. The first book dedicated to vegan fashion, it won a PETA Fashion Award and has been featured in national fashion publications. Two years after its release, I already feel like it needs an update because by the time it was printed, things like cactus leather, orange silk, and flower down were non-existent. Innovation has come a long way and more great things are to come.

At our best, humans are creative, and we can improve, innovate, and revolutionize broken systems. But killing animals can never be improved, it will always be cruel and unethical. And fortunately, fashion realizes it.

Recommend reading:

Cover image by DJ Tigerlily via Animal liberation.