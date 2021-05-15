Griz softball season ends heartbreakingly | SWX right now

Editor’s Note: Montana Sports Information Release.
The Montana softball team’s season ended heartbreakingly Saturday with a 7-6 loss to Southern Utah on the final day of the Big Sky Conference Championship in Ogden, ON. Utah.
The Grizzlies (19-30) beat the Thunderbirds 15-4 and left 14 runners stranded at base, but still had to recover from a 4-0 deficit after two innings.
Montana scored one in the fourth, three in the fifth and two more in the sixth to equalize, and was nodded in scoring position with a putout in the seventh.
The Grizzlies were unable to tackle the runner, leaving the door open for southern Utah to win him in the bottom of the seventh.
With runners first, third and two out, Montana startingTristin Achenbach, who threw 159 shots on Saturday, 586 in the tournament, forced a ball down, but the Grizzlies were unable to convert force at second base, allowing the winning run to score.
The Thunderbirds advance to the Championship Series, where they face Portland State and will need to win twice to claim the title.
Achenbach played four full games on Thursday and Friday and didn’t have his usual control on Saturday because of it.
She walked four batters off the bottom of the first and hit another as Southern Utah took a 3-0 lead early on despite just one hit, a two-out left ball that was lost in the sun and fell for two -run double.
Achenbach needed 47 shots to get through the opening round.
After another eventful inning in the second, which left Southern Utah with a 4-0 lead, Achenbach settled in and Montana started hitting.
The Grizzlies scored once in the fourth and then three times in the fifth on six hits, all in singles. But they also left the basics loaded, which was a common theme throughout the game.
Montana left at least one runner on base each inning, 14 to the game, with bases loaded in the fifth and sixth innings.
Achenbach retired from the solo homers in the fourth and fifth innings as Montana trailed 6-4, but the Grizzlies tied with two early in the sixth.
After Achenbach worked a perfect bottom of the sixth,Maygen McGrath, who extended his hitting streak to 19 games, a new program record, led the seventh win with a center single.
Tank sellerssacrificed McGrath in goal position with one out, but Montana was unable to bring her back.
Achenbach beat the first two hitters in the bottom of the seventh, then struck out a defenseman’s pick in the second, leaving the runners in first and third with one out.
She eliminated Griz’s former teammateReilly williamsfor a huge second. Then came the fateful, short Grounder who was handled cleanly, but the bullet, which arrived in time for the forced takedown, was dropped.
It was an amazing end to what was an awesome tournament hosted by Montana.
The Grizzlies have hit 0.378 in five games, beating their opponents 56-26. Achenbach, who pitched 33 2/3 innings, had an ERA tournament of 2.91 and recorded 26 strikeouts to end his career with 396, a new program record.
