Stacey Solomon Impresses In Dreamy Deep V Gown With Unusual Collar Details

May 15, 2021 – 3:32 p.m. CEST



Megan bull Stacey Solomon returned to Loose Women on Friday, wearing a lilac smocked dress from Ost London. Recreate her look!

Stacey Solomon I just got back to Cowardly women panel, and it couldn’t have made a more elegant entrance! Joining co-stars Kaye Adams, Nadia Sawalha and Judi Love on the hit ITV show, the host donned the softest lilac smocked dress for Friday’s episode. RELATED: Stacey Solomon In Tears After Finding The ‘Dream’ Wedding Dress Stacey went back to Cowardly women Friday Pretty in pastel tones, Stacey paired her ruffled dress with a long silver necklace and hoop earrings. Sweeping her fiery red locks into a side braid with lightly hanging braids, she went for her favorite makeup – a smoky brunette ombre with long lashes, a hint of blush and a matching nude lip gloss. READ: Stacey Solomon reveals her wedding color palette – exclusive Loading the player … VIDEO: Joe Swash makes surprise marriage confession on live TV In love with her latest look? Stacey’s exact style is ‘Emma’ from Ost London, and although it’s recently sold out we’ve rounded up a number of similar smocked dresses from the high street. River Island’s £ 38 shirt dress is perfect for summer – and we think Stacey would love it! MORE: Stacey Solomon gets emotional as her son Rex draws on £ 1.2million walls at home Purple shirt dress, £ 38, River island BUY NOW Retailing at £ 15.99, New Look also sells a similar version that features a square neckline, short puffed sleeves and a gathered bustier. Lilac mini dress, £ 15.99, New look BUY NOW If you are looking for midi style, ASOS has you covered. At an affordable price of £ 24, this cute and comfy dress would look so chic paired with cool sneakers and cat-eye sunglasses. Lola May smocked dress, £ 24, ASOS BUY NOW It’s been a busy few months for Stacey, as she recently unveiled her new In The Style collection online. Talk to HELLO! before launchshe said, “More than anything, I wanted this to be accessible. I spent years thinking about sizing and pricing to make sure the collection was inclusive.” The Stacey Solomon X In The Style collection includes a range of stunning printed dresses, flattering jumpsuits, jumpsuits and pastel loungewear – perfect for garden parties, summer parties or even for looking glamorous in. the House. The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos